ORRINGTON — More than 20 years after a lawsuit alleged that the HoltraChem Manufacturing Co. had polluted the Penobscot River Estuary with mercury, court-ordered remediation is taking shape. The plant closed in 2000, the same year the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.
The court ruled in favor of Maine People’s Alliance and the Natural Resources Defense Council, the parties that filed the suit, and ordered HoltraChem’s parent company, Mallinckrodt Inc., to pay at least $187 million and up to $267 million for studies on the contamination, options for decontamination – and to clean up the estuary.
HoltraChem released 6 to 12 tons of mercury into the river over 30 years while manufacturing chemicals such as chlorine bleach for paper mills. In 2014, the state closed 7 square miles to fishing north of Fort Point because of high mercury levels found in lobsters and crabs. Two years later, 5.5 miles were added to the no-fishing zone, which was made permanent in late 2016.
Now, the cleanup is ready to begin, with the Penobscot Estuary Mercury Remediation Trust responsible for reducing mercury levels in sediment and monitoring the estuary for 30 to 45 years to evaluate the cleanup’s effectiveness.
Lauri Gorton, an engineer with Greenfield Environmental Trust Group, the court-appointed organization selected to manage the trust, said that surface contaminants are still present.
“It is getting better, but it’s not getting better quickly,” she said at a community drop-in session at the town office July 19, which was followed by an evening presentation.
One neighbor whose property fronts half a mile of the Orrington Reach said he has noticed no changes in the estuary.
“I’ve lived on this land for 40 years,” Alan Baker said. “I don’t have any concerns.” (Baker is a former owner and publisher of the Mount Desert Islander.)
Greenfield’s remediation plans include capping 130 acres of intertidal flats with clean material to keep sediment from releasing pollutants to the river and estuary and reduce its contact with marine life. Over time, representatives say, this will reduce mercury concentrations in the estuary and food chain.
But some residents have told Town Manager Chris Backman that capping the contaminated sediment could be a problem when ice floes move down the reach each spring.
“Icebergs gouge that intertidal area, 4, 8, 12 feet wide, 2 to 3 feet deep,” Backman said. “Any type of capping, [some residents] feel won’t be effective.”
For higher concentrations, another phase of the plan could involve dredging, said Cindy Brooks, founder and president of Greenfield Environmental. “We’re actively looking at dredging,” she said, while also noting that first comes collecting samples and surveys.
“We have a finite pot of funding to get this done,” Brooks said. “We want to get the biggest bang for our buck.”
Community engagement plays a big role in the cleanup effort, in part because Greenfield needs landowner permissions for taking samples and surveys, many of which Brooks said she received at the community meeting.
“One of the things that’s so wonderful about these communities is how thoughtful and engaged the residents are and the town officials,” Brooks said afterward. “A lot of the work that we’re proposing is sort of unprecedented in general. It’s complicated ... We have multiple permits with multiple state and federal agencies, and local governments, who have an up-and-down vote to do the work that’s been mandated under the [court’s] consent decree.”
Under the consent decree, Mallinckrodt is also funding a second trust – the Penobscot Estuary Beneficial Environmental Projects Trust – with $20 million for environmental projects that will offset damage caused by the contamination. Greenfield is managing this trust, too.