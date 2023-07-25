Maritime

ORRINGTON — More than 20 years after a lawsuit alleged that the HoltraChem Manufacturing Co. had polluted the Penobscot River Estuary with mercury, court-ordered remediation is taking shape. The plant closed in 2000, the same year the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.

The court ruled in favor of Maine People’s Alliance and the Natural Resources Defense Council, the parties that filed the suit, and ordered HoltraChem’s parent company, Mallinckrodt Inc., to pay at least $187 million and up to $267 million for studies on the contamination, options for decontamination – and to clean up the estuary.