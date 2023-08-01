Maritime

PYY Take Charge

Pendleton Yacht Yard of Islesboro has a fully electric boat named “Take Charge,” which was taken out for a spin in Rockland on July 27.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JACK SULLIVAN

ROCKLAND — Pendleton Yacht Yard of Islesboro unveiled its new fully electric boat, named “Take Charge,” at a gathering in Rockland on July 27. The boat will be used to demonstrate electric marine propulsion on Maine’s working waterfront in partnership with Island Institute.

“We’re thrilled to be using an electric boat for our business,” said Gabe Pendleton, owner of Pendleton Yacht Yard. “We’re just beginning to appreciate the benefits of electric propulsion and look forward to sharing what we learn from this demonstration project with other businesses in the midcoast.”