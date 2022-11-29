Maritime

Panel: Maine’s rising seas prompt local adaptation challenges, but solutions are possible

(From left) Event panelists Peter Slovinsky, Alison McKellar, Kate Cough and Hannah Baranes.

 PHOTO BY CAITLIN ANDREWS / THE MAINE MONITOR

PORTLAND — As Mainers witness the increasing climate change-driven effects of rising seas, experts at an event in Portland last week said coastal communities need to act more quickly to adapt.

About 50 people came to the panel discussion at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute, co-hosted by The Maine Monitor, Colby College’s Buck Lab and GMRI in tandem with a recent project by the Monitor titled “The Unstoppable Ocean: 10 Stories from the Edge of Maine.” The series was written by Monitor reporter and Bar Harbor resident Kate Cough, who also attended the event.