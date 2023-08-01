FRANKLIN — From the deep, dark mud come clams, sweet, briny and perfect, whether steamed, rolled in cornmeal and fried or diced up in chowders, dips and sauce. What New England shore dinner is complete without a half dozen steamers on the side?
But when you hold a soft-shell clam by its siphon tip to dip into drawn butter, it has already swum, hopped and crawled along the intertidal zone, nudged by tides and currents, and settling 6 or 8 inches down in the mud – to perhaps be pulled out by a long-handled rake held in the hand of a digger.
“Every day I can, I’m in the mud four to five hours a day,” Sarah Day, a 32-year-old clammer from Franklin, recently said while pulling clams from a small cove on Coombs Wharf Road.
Day isn’t complaining – she makes a good living, she said, and can arrange her working hours to be home with her four children. She’s been clamming on and off since she was 8, when her father would bring her along when he went to dig the mudflats. “I guess I’m following in his footsteps,” she said.
Day earns anywhere from $3 to $4.40 per pound right now, she said, selling to dealers in Ellsworth, Belfast and Milbridge and to her own customers. But the price fluctuates, and when it rises high, like the $6 to $7 a pound she was getting two years ago, the demand can fall because they’re too pricey for restaurants.
“This year’s been a little rough,” she said. “The market’s on and off, but prices are starting to pick up.”
Sheal Dedmon is a clammer living in Sullivan. Like Day, he clams inside the Frenchman Bay Regional Shellfish Conservation (FBRSC) district. He’s been clamming on and off for 50 years. “It’s one of those things, the harder you work, the more money you’re going to make,” he said.
Started 13 years ago with assistance from the state’s Department of Marine Resources Nearshore Marine Resources Program, the FBRSC joined the towns of Hancock, Sullivan, Franklin, Lamoine, Ellsworth, Sorrento and Trenton into a regional management area open to clammers from all the seven towns.
Dedmon represents Sullivan on the committee and is mostly satisfied with the 2010 ordinance behind the FBRSC and how it is managed, he said.
“I think the ordinance itself is good to keep people from farther away coming in and harvesting all our clams,” he said, but “fine tuning” is needed on the conservation management end.
“I think part of that is people poaching or stealing clams, going into the areas that are supposed to be closed for conservation,” he said.
For Day, FBRSC has made a huge difference in local clamming. “We had people coming from all over the state to dig,” she said. “The new diggers don’t remember. Everybody gets along now.”
The town of Franklin administers the FBRSC, issuing and keeping track of permits, while a shellfish warden does his best to keep an eye on the open and closed flats.
Cathy Pickard, of Lamoine, is the incoming chair of the FBRSC committee. On a recent afternoon, she drove her pickup to the end of Coombs Wharf Road, where the flats stretch out at low tide, dotted with the clammers’ small skiffs. The area down to the low water mark is privately owned but the owners allow clammers access to the intertidal zone, Pickard said.
But that can change at any time.
“We lucked out,” Pickard said, hoisting gear from the back of her truck onto the banks. While the intertidal zone is open to public use, finding a public path or road to the mudflats exposed at low tide is not that simple.
Clammers just lost access to Hancock flats where they previously had the owner’s permission but the people leasing the property “kicked us out,” she said. “Wintertime is the worst because you can’t go in a boat.”
And a proposed glamping campground in Lamoine is a concern, too.
“We don’t want to see the shore dug up there,” Pickard said. “We’re making money to pay taxes for our towns and spending it in the towns. Out-of-staters are coming here for two weeks.”
Pickard first dug for clams at age 4 when her uncle “took me down to the Mordan River and stuck me in the mud,” she said. Then, when she was newly single and seven months pregnant, he took her to the flats again.
“I’ve learned everything I know in the last four years,” she said. “And I love it.”