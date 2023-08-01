Maritime

FRANKLIN — From the deep, dark mud come clams, sweet, briny and perfect, whether steamed, rolled in cornmeal and fried or diced up in chowders, dips and sauce. What New England shore dinner is complete without a half dozen steamers on the side?

But when you hold a soft-shell clam by its siphon tip to dip into drawn butter, it has already swum, hopped and crawled along the intertidal zone, nudged by tides and currents, and settling 6 or 8 inches down in the mud – to perhaps be pulled out by a long-handled rake held in the hand of a digger.