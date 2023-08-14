Maritime

STERLING, Va. — The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management – the federal agency tasked with leasing federal waters for offshore wind projects – released on July 21 a draft environmental assessment on the potential effects of issuing a federal lease for a floating offshore wind energy research array in federal waters off Monhegan Island.

The assessment concludes that with mitigation granting the lease would have negligible or minor effects on resources in and around the lease area. A final environmental assessment will be released this fall.