Maritime

Former lobster processing plant

The new owners of the former Maine Fair Trade Lobster processing facility in Prospect Harbor want to use some of the 100,000 square feet for uses not related to commercial fishing and maritime activities, the only ones permitted in its zoning district.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ANNE BERLEANT

GOULDSBORO — A plan to open the former Maine Fair Trade Lobster facility for uses that don’t depend on its waterfront location rests on changing its district within the shoreland zone.

The new owners had asked the town for a waiver so they could use the 100,000-square-foot complex for more than “functionally water-dependent uses,” which its current district requires.