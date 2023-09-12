The new owners of the former Maine Fair Trade Lobster processing facility in Prospect Harbor want to use some of the 100,000 square feet for uses not related to commercial fishing and maritime activities, the only ones permitted in its zoning district.
GOULDSBORO — A plan to open the former Maine Fair Trade Lobster facility for uses that don’t depend on its waterfront location rests on changing its district within the shoreland zone.
The new owners had asked the town for a waiver so they could use the 100,000-square-foot complex for more than “functionally water-dependent uses,” which its current district requires.
The Planning Board discussed in a Sept. 5 workshop the steps involved in creating a General Development District for areas of 2 or more acres used for commercial, industrial or intensive recreational activities, or a mix of these activities.
The new district would be separated into General Development I, for existing, intensively developed areas, and General Development II, for areas that are undeveloped or not intensively developed as in General Development I.
A footnote to the Land Use Table in the ordinance would encourage the town’s interest in encouraging water-dependent uses in the new district, said Bill Zoellick, one of several community members and town officials who helped brainstorm the plan.
“It’s all theoretical and potential,” Raymond Jones, chair of the Planning Board, said after the meeting. “We are scheduling work sessions every Tuesday and [will] see what we can do to upgrade the ordinance to include generating another district in the town.”
There is still much work to be done before any amended ordinance comes before the town for approval. The Planning Board has scheduled work sessions for the weeks the board doesn’t regularly meet, Jones said.
“At this point, we’re gathering materials,” he said. “We’ll see what we can do to upgrade the ordinance to include generating another district in the town, which will allow most of the needs that the owners [requested].”
The shoreland zone ordinance must be at least as strict as the state ordinance and guidelines, but Jones said the Maine Department of Environmental Protection has indicated that the new General Development District should probably pass muster.
Once the amendment is written, and the Select Board approves it, a public hearing will be held, and then the Planning Board will vote on it. If the board approves it, the amended ordinance will then go to a special town meeting vote. If the town approves the new district, the amended ordinance would then be sent to the DEP for final approval.
Jones said the process should take about two months.
“I think it’s the perfect compromise in terms of maintaining some working waterfront and making it possible for [the new owners] to make it profitable,” said Jackie Weaver, who sits on the Select Board.
The new owners are in favor, Jones noted. “They’re looking for help.”
The Planning Board meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the town office.