On a foggy day off the New England coast, the crew of a trawler prepares a net to catch groundfish such as haddock or cod.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A national seafood strategy to guide how the federal government regulates the entire seafood sector, from wild-harvest fisheries and aquaculture to market access and building a stronger sector, has been released.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries developed and released the plan in August as world oceans began experiencing marine heat waves and the Gulf of Maine recorded its warmest year in history.