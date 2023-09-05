WASHINGTON, D.C. — A national seafood strategy to guide how the federal government regulates the entire seafood sector, from wild-harvest fisheries and aquaculture to market access and building a stronger sector, has been released.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries developed and released the plan in August as world oceans began experiencing marine heat waves and the Gulf of Maine recorded its warmest year in history.
Climate change is rapidly altering species location, size and composition, while extreme weather affects infrastructure that brings, for example, lobsters landed in Stonington to processors and markets not close to home.
Offshore wind development and its effects also factor, and concerns over what the report describes as “significant” labor shortages and aging infrastructures. So do the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular on supply chains that still limit access to some seafood varieties and decrease overall revenues.
The U.S. lands about 10 billion pounds of seafood each year, with a dockside value of $6.3 billion and $165 billion in sales, while supporting 1.2 million jobs, according to reports.
The five-year strategy spans 2023-2028 and lists four specific goals.
Goal 1 is to maintain or increase sustainable wild harvesting using fisheries science, management and habitat conservation, as it does now. But changes from a warming ocean, new ocean uses and data sampling technologies “call for an evolution in science and management frameworks for a climate-ready seafood sector.”
Goal 2 is to increase sustainable aquaculture production, which is how the majority of growth in global and domestic demand has been met in the past 20 years, through quicker progress on implementing a “predictable, efficient and science-based regulatory framework” for marine aquaculture and providing science-based advice and tools to minimize the effects of aquaculture on the environment.
Goal 3 is to increase access to domestic and global markets through communication and promotion, developing the market in the U.S. and promoting fair international seafood trade.
Goal 4 is to strengthen the entire U.S. seafood sector through workforce development, equity and environmental justice, modernizing its infrastructure and supporting the “blue economy” of commercial fishing, marine aquaculture and other seafood communities.
NOAA and NOAA Fisheries already have some related strategies and plans in place that overlap with the national seafood strategy.
NOAA Fisheries used 150 public comments, with more than half coming from individuals and businesses, for the final strategy plan. Among other changes, comments led to adding equity and environmental justice to Goal 4. A plan to implement the goals will next be released, also informed by the public comments received.