BAR HARBOR — How offshore wind energy installations, and their construction and decommissioning, will affect endangered and threatened wildlife received its first biological opinion April 4, for the Ocean Wind 1 project off the New Jersey coast in the mid-Atlantic region.
The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS, NOAA Fisheries) issued its findings by evaluating the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) analysis of the project. BOEM is the federal agency managing offshore wind development, including awarding federal leases for offshore wind.
NOAA Fisheries concluded that the proposed project “is likely to adversely affect but is not likely to jeopardize the continued existence” of whales, sea turtles or Atlantic sturgeon listed as federally endangered or threatened species “or destroy or adversely modify any designated critical habitat.”
“No serious injury or mortality of any ESA-listed whale is anticipated as a result of the proposed project,” according to NOAA Fisheries.
For North Atlantic right whales, the biological opinion determined no exposure to increased sound levels that would lead to injury, no anticipated effects to their habitats and only “temporary behavioral disturbance.”
The findings may interest those whose eyes are glued to offshore wind energy in the Gulf of Maine, although that is being developed as a floating, not fixed, installation.
“We have been following the wind energy and how it might affect right whales,” said Brooskville ocean scientist Bill McWeeny, who is chairman of the Maine Coalition for North Atlantic Right Whales. “The research is out as to the wind generation effect on whales; not much, if any, data on that.”
McWeeny said the main concerns right now are construction and maintenance of wind platforms. “Keeping the vessels’ speed under 10 knots is a priority,” he said. “And it looks like the industry is going to use very fast vessels to service the platforms. Bad idea for all whales!”
As a spate of whale deaths, in particular the humpback whale, occurred along the Atlantic coast this year, BOEM and federal environmental officials have noted no direct evidence linking offshore wind development to the 18 reported whale deaths this year.
The full biological opinion is expected to be released soon and will be available at www.boem.gov.