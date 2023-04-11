Maritime

Wind turbines off the coast of Rhode Island.

BAR HARBOR — How offshore wind energy installations, and their construction and decommissioning, will affect endangered and threatened wildlife received its first biological opinion April 4, for the Ocean Wind 1 project off the New Jersey coast in the mid-Atlantic region.

The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS, NOAA Fisheries) issued its findings by evaluating the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) analysis of the project. BOEM is the federal agency managing offshore wind development, including awarding federal leases for offshore wind.