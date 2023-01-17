Maritime

Frenchman Bay Regional Shellfish Program

Clammers in Frenchman Bay Regional Shellfish Program volunteer to help with mudflat restoration in 2012.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BRIDIE MCGREAVY

ELLSWORTH — How the state manages clammers and other wild species harvesters is changing to catch up with climate change concerns – and to reflect the growing number of species harvested and municipalities seeking to establish or continue local management.

“Climate change is affecting nearshore species all along the Maine coast,” Meredith White, lead scientist for the renamed program, told the Islander. White was named program lead Jan. 4 and will lead an expanded team of four scientists to address new and future challenges that climate change brings to coastal waters, at the local level in particular.