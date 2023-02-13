AUGUSTA — A new marine patrol officer will be navigating Washington County waters, the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced Feb. 9. Ben Wiant, of Romulus, N.Y., will serve in Harrington, Jonesport, Beals and Addison.
“Officer Wiant’s patrol includes some of the busiest commercial fishing communities in our state,” said Marine Patrol Major Rob Beal. “We’re pleased to have someone with [his] initiative join this patrol so we can carry on our strong marine patrol presence Downeast.”
Wiant recently completed the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Law Enforcement Pre-Service Training Program and is now undergoing the Marine Patrol’s 45-day field training program.
Wiant has law enforcement experience, serving as a public safety ranger for the New York State Police from 2019-2020, where he conducted incident investigation, safety promotion, first aid and traffic control. He also was a security guard in the Carrier Dome, a sports arena in Syracuse, N.Y.
And Wiant is no stranger to seafood, having worked as a line cook at the Catch Oyster Bar for six months prior to joining the Marine Patrol.
As a member of the patrol, Wiant will also be deputized as a National Marine Fisheries Service federal enforcement agent to enforce federal fisheries laws through joint enforcement cooperative agreements.
Wiant received his bachelor’s degree in forestry resource management from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry in 2021.