Maritime

Ben Wiant

Colonel Matthew Talbot (left) and Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher (right) welcome Officer Ben Wiant to the Maine Marine Patrol.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DMR

AUGUSTA — A new marine patrol officer will be navigating Washington County waters, the Maine Department of Marine Resources announced Feb. 9. Ben Wiant, of Romulus, N.Y., will serve in Harrington, Jonesport, Beals and Addison.

“Officer Wiant’s patrol includes some of the busiest commercial fishing communities in our state,” said Marine Patrol Major Rob Beal. “We’re pleased to have someone with [his] initiative join this patrol so we can carry on our strong marine patrol presence Downeast.”