Jerry Leeman

“We’ve been well received everywhere we go,” said Jerry Leeman (pictured here), executive director of New England Fishermen Stewardship Association.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JERRY LEEMAN

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — The New England Fishermen Stewardship Association (NEFSA), a recently formed organization advocating for people who earn their livelihoods with traps, nets and trawls in New England waters, offers something that other advocacy groups do not, according to Executive Director Jerry Leeman, a Harpswell groundfisherman who fishes out of New Bedford, Mass.

Leeman said the problem with most fishing organizations is that each focuses on a specific fishery, like lobster, or doesn’t cross state lines.