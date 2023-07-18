Maritime

Space Force dome

The U.S. Space Force Command in Prospect Harbor recently installed a new satellite antenna. Now it needs protection from the harsh Maine weather.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF PAULINE ANGIONE

GOULDSBORO — Residents who spotted a huge dome descending near the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse at the former U.S. Navy base on July 12 may not have been aware of an earlier installation the dome is meant to protect.

The U.S. Space Force, which assumed command of the base in 2021, recently installed a new 9.1-meter antenna that needs protection from the severe ocean elements. The U.S. Space Force operates within the Department of the Air Force and controls the military’s satellite communications.