GOULDSBORO — Residents who spotted a huge dome descending near the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse at the former U.S. Navy base on July 12 may not have been aware of an earlier installation the dome is meant to protect.
The U.S. Space Force, which assumed command of the base in 2021, recently installed a new 9.1-meter antenna that needs protection from the severe ocean elements. The U.S. Space Force operates within the Department of the Air Force and controls the military’s satellite communications.
“[We] are in the process of installing a 62-foot diameter radome at Detachment Alfa, located at Prospect Harbor, Maine,” Department of Air Force Civilian Media Operations Officer Matt Ebarb told the Islander via email.
The satellite command in Prospect Harbor is part of the 10th Space Operations Squadron, which itself is a component of Delta 8 headquartered in Point Mugu, Calif.
Its mission is to operate, manage and maintain assigned satellites and ground systems, providing continuous and reliable satellite communications in direct support of fleet, joint and interagency operations.
A radome is a weatherproof enclosure that protects a radar antenna – and the new antenna needs that protection, Ebarb said, from the Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo.
“The purpose of this radome is to protect [the new antenna] from the harsh Maine winters and to reduce the speed of decay caused by the site’s proximity to the Atlantic Ocean,” Ebarb said.
The radome was constructed next to the antenna and then raised and lowered onto the antenna. Ebarb said the installation should be completed by July 21 and will not harm the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse.
“This radome protects our Space Force mission asset at Prospect Harbor and is not associated with or intended to affect the lighthouse in any way,” he said.
The Prospect Harbor Lighthouse lies within the federal property in Prospect Harbor and, following Space Force assuming command, the lightkeeper’s quarters, Gull Cottage, was no longer available for rentals to vacationing military personnel, although reservations were honored through August 2022.
As part of its mission, the U.S. Space Force Command provides services, facilities and range safety control to conduct Department of Defense, NASA and commercial space launches.