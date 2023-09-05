Jerry Paul, president of Maine Maritime Academy and a 1989 graduate, discusses the $60 million renovation of its waterfront to accommodate a National Security Multi-Mission Vessel that cadets will train on.
CASTINE — A $60 million waterfront renovation at Maine Maritime Academy to make room for a new training vessel — although it is more than just that — may not be completed when the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) is scheduled to arrive in October 2024.
While a completed Natural Resources Protection Act application is waiting for approval, and the Army Corps of Engineers has MMA’s application for federal permit, waiting for approval could delay putting the project out to bid for “a couple months,” MMA President Jerry Paul noted. The total construction time is estimated at 14 months.
The vessel will be ready to deploy for humanitarian reasons in natural disasters, but its primary job is training the next generation of merchant marines.
“These are state-of-the-art vessels, quieter, cleaner,” Paul said. “It’s going to transform the way that maritime education is performed.”
The vessel scheduled for delivery next fall is the third of five NSMV ships the federal Maritime Administration approved to replace training vessels at maritime colleges throughout the U.S. The first one, delivered to SUNY Maritime College in the Bronx, arrived two months late, Paul noted, but “U.S. Maritime is telling us they’re not seeing that [for MMA]. It may be here right on time.”
The renovation includes upgrades and expansion of the pier, new floating docks and repairs of the existing ones, and repair or replacement of portions of the bulkhead along the shoreline, modifying utilities and installing new ones and maintenance dredging within the existing boat basin.
The dock must meet environmental compliance, the vessel’s design criteria – and the 50-year water level, water height and sea level projections, Paul said. This means a longer dock, and a longer grade from the shoreline leading to the ship. To do this, an area of the shoreline will be raised so the grade leading to the ship isn’t too steep.
MMA will pay just below $13,000 as in-lieu mitigation for disturbing 2,636 square feet of wetland resource at the shoreline. The material removed from dredging the boat basin will provide the fill to raise the shoreline about 1 foot, Paul said, which “significantly shortens the dock” from MMA’s original plan.
“That [idea] flowed in part from input the town gave us from these meetings,” Paul said.
Of the $60 million renovation cost, 90 percent will come from the federal government, after MMA requested a higher contribution than the usual 80-20 split for similar projects because of the costs of renovating the T-shaped dock.
What’s next for MMA’s current training vessel, State of Maine? It will join the more than 250 vessels in the Maritime Administration’s Ready Reserve Force, part of the National Defense Reserve Fleet.