CASTINE — A $60 million waterfront renovation at Maine Maritime Academy to make room for a new training vessel — although it is more than just that — may not be completed when the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) is scheduled to arrive in October 2024.

While a completed Natural Resources Protection Act application is waiting for approval, and the Army Corps of Engineers has MMA’s application for federal permit, waiting for approval could delay putting the project out to bid for “a couple months,” MMA President Jerry Paul noted. The total construction time is estimated at 14 months.