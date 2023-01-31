Maritime

KENNEBUNK — The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) continues its court fight against the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), challenging its biological opinion for the endangered right whale, released in May 2021, and the science used to inform it.

The MLA lost its original lawsuit in Sept. 2022 but was granted the right to appeal. Oral arguments are scheduled for Feb. 24 in the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia. The Maine Department of Marine Resources and the Maine Lobstering Union Lodge 207, the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, are intervenors in the case.