KENNEBUNK — The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) continues its court fight against the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), challenging its biological opinion for the endangered right whale, released in May 2021, and the science used to inform it.
The MLA lost its original lawsuit in Sept. 2022 but was granted the right to appeal. Oral arguments are scheduled for Feb. 24 in the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia. The Maine Department of Marine Resources and the Maine Lobstering Union Lodge 207, the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association, are intervenors in the case.
The biological opinion was used to federally restrict the lobster fishery’s use of vertical buoy lines to prevent right whale entanglements – a step that Congress just placed under a six-year delay.
“[The six-year delay] just really amplifies the concerns that the MLA has had,” MLA executive director Patrice McCarron said. “It highlights and exemplifies the importance of the work we’ve done and the importance of letting the lawsuit run its course.”
The appeal, in part, holds that “federal agencies require statutory authority for their actions, and there is no authority for NMFS’ approach here,” according to a brief the MLA filed Jan. 10.
Fundraising for legal fees also continues under the Save Maine Lobstermen campaign, from a Kittery chowder fest this month to Ellsworth’s Friend & Friend donation of $100 for every full-size motorcycle, ATV or side-by-side sold, which brought in $8,100. The campaign has some large donors as well and has raised more than $2 million of a $10 million goal by the end of 2024, McCarron said.
Legal strategy has been the primary, although not the only, focus of Save Maine Lobstermen, McCarron said. “It supports legal and regulatory things we’re doing. We’re also investing in hiring scientific experts to go through the models used by NFMS and looking at potential gear modifications that would be more feasible than what the federal government is considering.”
Donated funds are also used to improve communication, McCarron continued, “so that the world is getting a more balanced perspective, not just [from] conservation groups but fishermen and the state of Maine.”
McCarron said the traditional owner-operator model of the Maine lobster fishery is at risk from the biological opinion, which called for a 98 percent risk reduction to right whales. If lobstering costs sharply rise, then consolidation will change that owner-operator dynamic and that of the coastal communities they fish in.
“The [six-year] pause doesn’t actually fix anything,” McCarron said. “It gives us time to fix some very significant problems. Lobstermen have peace of mind, but the edge of the cliff has just been pushed out.”