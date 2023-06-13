Maritime

Buck's Harbor Marina

Buck’s Harbor Marina is closed for the 2023 season and is also for sale, for $1,825,000.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ANNE BERLEANT

BROOKSVILLE — Boaters looking for a shower, food and fuel in Buck’s Harbor this season will be out of luck after Jonathan Buck, owner of Buck’s Harbor Marina, announced the business would not open this season. The marina is now for sale, listed with LandVest with an asking price of $1,825,000.

Town officials learned of both the marina’s closure and future sale at a May 16 Board of Appeals hearing over mooring violations Harbormaster Debrae Bishop cited the marina for in 2022. The notice of violations was like one issued to the marina in 2021 that the marina is currently appealing in Portland District Court.

