BROOKSVILLE — Boaters looking for a shower, food and fuel in Buck’s Harbor this season will be out of luck after Jonathan Buck, owner of Buck’s Harbor Marina, announced the business would not open this season. The marina is now for sale, listed with LandVest with an asking price of $1,825,000.
Town officials learned of both the marina’s closure and future sale at a May 16 Board of Appeals hearing over mooring violations Harbormaster Debrae Bishop cited the marina for in 2022. The notice of violations was like one issued to the marina in 2021 that the marina is currently appealing in Portland District Court.
“It’s really unfortunate,” Bishop said June 8 of the closure of the family-owned business. “It’s operated for 100 years.”
In a prepared statement, Buck wrote that the town and harbormaster so reduced the size of the marina’s usable moorings that it’s no longer feasible to operate.
“Buck’s Harbor Marina is the only effective public dock that serves Buck’s Harbor … We are the central and most important fuel depot for much of Penobscot Bay boating,” he wrote.
However, the harbor remains open for visiting watercraft that can set anchor in the harbor, Bishop said. “It’s sort of a free-for-all,” she noted.
But will boats still visit the village by water without a marina to cater to their needs?
“A lot of the attraction for boats coming into the Brooksville anchorage is for fuel and showers,” Bishop said. “If the marina is not open, then [fewer] boats will come in. But there’s still lots of room for boats.”
The marina’s closure follows nearly 30 months of back-and-forth between Buck, the Harbor Committee and Bishop over the marina’s rental moorings not being in compliance with the town’s harbor ordinance. The conflict began when storm winds dragged an oversized yacht too large for the marina’s mooring in August 2020, damaging a privately moored yacht and a private float and pier.
Buck disputes this, writing, “The operation of a marina that has not even had one incident of a mooring failing and backing a narrative by Debrae Bishop of a tropical storm occurrence was … simply fabricated.”
Bishop next reviewed the mooring inspection reports filed by the marina and noted numerous discrepancies. She issued a notice of violation and asked the marina to have a third-party inspector inspect its rental moorings. The marina responded by filing a lawsuit against the town. After negotiations, the town and Buck’s Harbor Marina entered into a consent agreement and both the lawsuit and the notice of violation were withdrawn.
But the marina did not follow the consent agreement, according to town officials, in particular the provision to label each rental mooring with the maximum size vessel deemed safe based on standards developed by Hamilton Marine.
The town then informed the marina that the consent agreement provisions must be completed by Aug. 1, 2021, or face enforcement. With the marina still not complying, the town began fining the marina $100 per day with a maximum fine of $5,000 per mooring. The marina appealed the decision Aug. 27, 2021, and requested a new hearing with the Harbor Committee.
That appeals hearing was held in October 2021, when the Harbor Committee determined the consent agreement still had not been followed. It deemed Buck’s Harbor Marina in violation of the consent agreement and the harbor ordinance.
At the March 8, 2022, town meeting, voters approved amending the harbor ordinance regulations for transient moorings in Buck’s Harbor to apply the Hamilton Marine standards for tackle. All other owners of transient moorings have complied, according to the Harbor Committee, except for Buck’s Harbor Marina.
In a statement issued May 23, the town wrote, “Buck’s Harbor, with more than 350 moorings, is a crowded anchorage requiring rigorous rules and regulations to maintain safe navigation and mooring. The requirement for annual mooring inspections in Buck’s Harbor is an integral and long-standing requirement of the Harbor Ordinance for maintaining a safe harbor for all boaters.”
Buck’s Harbor Marina’s appeal of the 2021 notice of violation is now winding its way through the court system. Buck also filed a personal injury case last summer seeking $400,000 for defamation against the Harbor Committee and Bishop and for protection from harassment by the harbormaster. That latter filing was dismissed in Hancock County court Dec. 12, 2022.
Bishop on Aug. 4, 2022, filed a notice of violation against the marina based on the amended harbor ordinance. Mediation in April 2023, with Buck, his attorneys, Brooksville selectmen, Bishop, Harbor Committee Chairman Mark Shaughnessy and the town’s counsel present, failed to resolve the issue. Buck did not appear at the subsequent May 16 appeals hearing.
“As the chair of the harbor committee, we tried multiple times to mediate the matter and none of them had been successful,” Shaughnessy said. “We’re very sad the marina is closed. It’s unfortunate, but it’s a private business, and it’s his decision to do so.”
The long-running dispute has been costly to both parties. Buck noted attorney bills in excess of $130,000, with a similar legal bill for the town. In addition, the marina was fined $125,000 in 2021. “For 2022, there looms even greater fines in excess of 2021’s,” Buck noted.
The marina has until June 15 to file a lawsuit over the 2022 notice of violations.