Maritime

BAR HARBOR — How much does seafood bring to the state’s economy? While the expected response would be “a lot,” SEAMaine (Seafood Economic Accelerator for Maine) has crunched the numbers using data from the Maine Department of Marine Resources and Department of Labor in an economic report released May 31.

Overall, the industry brought in more than $3.2 billion, in direct and indirect ways, to the state’s economy in 2019, the (pre-pandemic) year the report focuses on, along with 33,000 jobs and $1.3 billion in total labor income. And in Downeast Maine, the seafood sector comprises a significantly larger share of the region’s economy than in southern, inland or Midcoast Maine.