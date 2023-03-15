KENNEBUNK — The state’s commercial lobster fishery continued its legal push against detractors with a federal lawsuit filed in Kennebunk District Court March 13 against Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation, claiming it made “false and defamatory statements about Maine lobster fishing practices.”
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), with co-plaintiffs the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, South Thomaston lobster processor Atwood Lobster, Rockland’s Bean Maine Lobster and Port Clyde lobster-fishing company Bug Catcher, claim that “the Aquarium has falsely depicted the Maine lobster fishery as being directly responsible for right whale injuries and mortalities” and that “consumers’ appetite for seafood was ‘driving a species to extinction.’”
The Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program has defended its assessment of the danger of trap/pot and gillnet fishing gear on the East Coast.
“The North Atlantic right whale is an endangered species at high risk of extinction and entanglement in gear using vertical lines is the leading cause of injury and death to these whales,” according to a statement on the group’s website. “Current management measures do not go far enough to mitigate entanglement risks and allow the North Atlantic right whale to recover.
“For the North Atlantic right whale to recover, NOAA determined that less than one whale per year can be seriously injured or killed. Data show that North Atlantic right whale mortalities from fishing entanglement continue to occur at levels five times higher than the species can withstand.”
Seafood Watch placed American lobster on its “red list” in September 2022 because of the risk of right whale entanglement in fishing rope. Seafood Watch rates about 2,000 seafood items using colors: green for “best choice,” blue for “certified” as sustainably managed, yellow for “good alternative” and red for “avoid.” Restaurant chains and other food-based businesses use Seafood Watch’s guidelines in their decisions to serve and sell seafood products.
The MLA and its co-plaintiffs hold that consumer demand for Maine-caught lobsters is down “due in whole or in part to the Aquarium’s false statements,” lowering the price for lobster and causing economic harm.
“As a result, several large businesses that had purchased lobsters from Plaintiffs in the past announced that they will no longer carry Maine-caught lobsters because of the Aquarium’s statements,” the lawsuit continues.
The plaintiffs claim the Aquarium knew these statements were false, and that the scientific data it used does not show that right whales have been entangled in Maine fishing gear. Instead, the Aquarium concluded that all fisheries using vertical fishing lines are considered a risk to right whales. The suit states that MLA had presented evidence to the Aquarium prior to September 2022 that “the Maine fishery was not responsible for right whale entanglement.”
The lawsuit points out that Maine lobstermen have removed 30,000 miles of rope from the ocean and use weak links in rope so whales can break free, practices that have made the industry “a model for what a sustainable and environmentally responsible fishery can do.”
“Lobstermen have been under constant assault for the past several years. Yet the science is clear – right whales are not dying in Maine lobster gear,” said Patrice McCarron, policy director for the MLA. “In fact, the opposite is true; innovations by Maine lobstermen have been instrumental in minimizing harm to whales.”
The suit asks that the Aquarium remove all published “defamatory statements concerning the Maine lobster industry and its fishing practices,” money damages “including but not limited to the value of all business Plaintiffs have lost or will lose in the future as a result” of the alleged defamatory statements, punitive damages and attorney fees and court costs.
Portland law firm Roach Ruprecht Sanchez & Bishop represents the plaintiffs.
Scientists estimate that more than 85 percent of right whales have been entangled in fishing gear at least once, but the source of the gear is often unknown.