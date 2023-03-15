Maritime

KENNEBUNK — The state’s commercial lobster fishery continued its legal push against detractors with a federal lawsuit filed in Kennebunk District Court March 13 against Monterey Bay Aquarium Foundation, claiming it made “false and defamatory statements about Maine lobster fishing practices.”

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA), with co-plaintiffs the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association, South Thomaston lobster processor Atwood Lobster, Rockland’s Bean Maine Lobster and Port Clyde lobster-fishing company Bug Catcher, claim that “the Aquarium has falsely depicted the Maine lobster fishery as being directly responsible for right whale injuries and mortalities” and that “consumers’ appetite for seafood was ‘driving a species to extinction.’”