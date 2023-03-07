ROCKPORT — Offshore wind energy and the legal fight against federal lobster fishing regulations led the agenda for the Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) in 2022, two big issues that remain in the forefront for 2023, Executive Director Patrice McCarron told a packed room Mar. 3 at the Maine Fisherman’s Forum in Rockport.
Between increased fishing restrictions, significantly lower lobster landings in 2022 than in 2021, spiraling fishing costs, offshore wind development and juvenile stocks reportedly in decline, “we’re not exaggerating our concern about the future of the fishery,” McCarron said. “The fight is real.”
Last year, MLA “jumped into wind,” McCarron said, noting that a 12-turbine research array in 15.2 miles of the Gulf of Maine is “not a done deal,” with environmental review still ahead.
But with federal offshore wind energy in development on the outer continental shelf, including the Gulf of Maine, she acknowledged that the push is a national initiative. “The Gulf of Maine is actually the slowest [to be developed] on the list,” she said.
That offshore wind energy looms over the fishing industry is evident by the Forum opening Mar. 2 with a slate of seminars dedicated to the issue, with Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials on hand.
McCarron said one proposal would keep offshore wind out of LMA (Lobster Management Area) 1, and MLA representatives are meeting with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on this. The current proposed lease area would make nearly 10 million acres of the Gulf available for wind leases starting 20 miles off the coast. But, McCarron said that the industry wants the area to start 20 miles off the islands.
“We may get it, we may not get it … but we have a chance not to [have] the turbines right on us,” she said. And, because of the Gulf of Maine fishery’s high value, which plays into determining federal lease areas, “if ever there’s a place to avoid, it’s us,” she said.
Five companies have expressed interest in leasing federal waters, McCarron noted, including Diamond Energy (now Pine Tree Offshore Wind), which partnered with the University of Maine and New England Aqua Ventus in developing a wind power demonstration project off Monhegan.
Fight over federal lobster fishing restrictions
In 2021, the National Fisheries Marine Service (NFMS) released a new right whale biological opinion in 2021, leading to restrictions to the lobster fishery aimed at protecting the endangered species.
“Our lives changed that day,” McCarron recounted.
Fast forward to the present, with appellate attorney Paul Clement leading MLA’s appeal of federal district court Judge James E. Boasberg’s decision to uphold the biological opinion in a lawsuit filed by the MLA.
The MLA’s appeal is based on science, specifically that NMFS data was inaccurate and inaccurately applied according to the Endangered Species Act. But science is part of the legal problem, Clement said, joining the meeting online.
“If you get deep into the science, it starts to get complicated very quickly,” he said. “If the judge’s eyes start glazing over, the easiest thing for them to do is to defer to the government.”
Clement said based on the questions asked in court on Feb. 23, the appeals panel does appear to understand and process the MLA’s argument and how it affects the biological opinion.
“We felt we were finally, really heard on this issue,” Clement said. And he called it “a good sign” that the court asked for additional briefings on the scope and nature of a remedy.
Since the MLA filed the appeal, Governor Mills and the state’s congressional delegation succeeded late in 2022 in securing a six-year delay in implementing new fishing rules to fulfill the latest biological opinion.
Meanwhile, state lobstermen are complying with new federal regulations that have further reduced vertical trap lines, closed 967 square miles of LMA 1 from Oct. 1 to Jan. 30, and required lobstermen to modify their gear.
“Compliance has been well over 90 percent,” McCarron said.
She and MLA President Kristan Porter gave thanks for the donations for legal expenses.
“If the industry doesn’t back us, it’s a short fight,” Porter said. “This pause makes it so we can fight this fight.”
Department of Maine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher agreed, noting that as an industry organization the MLA was able “to get out in front” of the legal fight. “You had two years till the fishery closed, that’s the way it looked,” he said. “And that’s why the Governor, that’s why the [congressional] delegation worked so damned hard to get this [six-year] pause [in federal regulations] in place.”
“But what I really appreciate is the fact that MLA’s legal team is working in concert with our legal team,” he noted. “That’s really a critical piece of this and that’s something that has to go on.”