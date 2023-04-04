Cory Gross ice fishes this winter in Spring River Lake in Franklin. The Ellsworth resident said he’s already pretty careful about serving and eating his catch because of mercury levels and often tosses it back.
ELLSWORTH — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned recreational fishermen about harmful chemical contaminants in freshwater fish. And while that’s probably not welcome news – or even breaking news - for anglers, they may be glad to know beforehand that PFOS, or perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, are present in local fish, with different concentrations depending on what lake or pond they are fished from.
PFOS are a subgroup of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, that have garnered recent attention concerning drinking water and farmland. The human body stores PFAS for a long time, leading to their moniker as “forever chemicals,” and are linked to a heightened risk of several kinds of cancer, liver disease and other illnesses.
The Maine CDC found that levels in local freshwater fish are much higher than those found in store-bought fish and has established some guidelines on how much is safe to eat. That means fresh-caught trout, pike, bass and perch – to name a few species found in Maine’s lakes, ponds and streams – can still land on the dinner plate.
Or, maybe the fun is in the catching, not the eating.
“All the healthy ones I usually let go,” said Ellsworth recreational fisherman Cory Gross, who catches salmon in Branch Lake. “They’re fun to catch and they’re a pretty fish.”
Gross isn’t too worried about fish from Branch Lake because it’s a clean watershed, he said. But he also smelt fishes in the Kennebec River, although late-season ice kept him away this year. “Last year, I didn’t really dare eat them,” he said. “I ended up catching them and throwing them back. Catch-and-release smelt fish, that’s new.”
Because of high mercury levels in the Kennebec and Penobscot rivers, Gross has long been careful with the catch that he eats. “I go striper fishing all summer. They’re migratory, so they could be in all the watersheds in one year, the same fish,” he said. “There’s a chance that it could have been all the way down the Kennebec [River] before it came down here.”
“I don’t feed [striper] to the kids very often,” he added.
Guidelines for eating freshwater fish
The Maine CDC found elevated PFOS in fish samples from freshwater bodies in these towns: Mousam Lake and Estes Lake in Sanford; Durepo Pond and Limestone Stream in Limestone; Messalonskee Stream in Oakland and Waterville; Fish Brook and Police Athletic League Ponds in Fairfield; Presumpcott River in Westbrook; and Unity Pond in Unity.
The agency considers issuing a fish consumption advisory if fish cannot be safely consumed at a rate of at least one meal per week because of any known contaminants. For PFOS, advisories are based on PFOS levels in fish tissue that are higher than the level “below which there should be negligible risk of toxicity at a set fish consumption rate,” per the Maine CDC’s website.
That level is called “fish tissue action level” or FTAL, measured in nanograms, or a billionth of a gram. In 2022, Maine CDC updated its freshwater fish FTALs to 3.5 nanograms per gram (ng/g) from its previous 43 ng/g. This translates to eating eight ounces of any freshwater sport fish per week for adults.
Testing in Unity Pond, for example, found high PFOS concentrations in black crappie (22.5-28.2 ng/g) and largemouth bass (9.2-14.0 ng/g) samples. The Maine CDC recommends eating no more than six meals of black crappie and 12 meals of largemouth bass, and all other species, fished from Unity Pond per year.
The Maine CDC already advises that pregnant women, women who may become pregnant, and children less than 8 years of age don’t eat any freshwater fish because of mercury levels. The current advisory for the Penobscot River is for areas below Lincoln, with no more than two fish meals per month because of high levels of DDT, PCBs and dioxins.