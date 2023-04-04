Maritime

Ice fishing on Spring River Lake

Cory Gross ice fishes this winter in Spring River Lake in Franklin. The Ellsworth resident said he’s already pretty careful about serving and eating his catch because of mercury levels and often tosses it back.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CORY GROSS

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned recreational fishermen about harmful chemical contaminants in freshwater fish. And while that’s probably not welcome news – or even breaking news - for anglers, they may be glad to know beforehand that PFOS, or perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, are present in local fish, with different concentrations depending on what lake or pond they are fished from.

PFOS are a subgroup of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, that have garnered recent attention concerning drinking water and farmland. The human body stores PFAS for a long time, leading to their moniker as “forever chemicals,” and are linked to a heightened risk of several kinds of cancer, liver disease and other illnesses.