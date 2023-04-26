BAR HARBOR — Maine seaweed is staking its place in the plant-based foods market.
Meatless meat – otherwise known as plant-based meat – now claims cooler space in most grocery store meat departments, buoyed by high COVID-era prices, consumer choice and a positive media buzz. Seafood, too, now comes in plant-based versions on a smaller but growing scale. And local seaweed is part of the ingredient mix.
“We definitely have wholesale customers that purchase our seaweed,” said Kara Ibarguen, who handles wholesale accounts for Maine Coast Sea Vegetables in Hancock. “We really don’t know of all the various products that may contain our seaweed, since we sell our seaweeds to ingredients distributors.”
However, Good Seed Burger and meal kit companies Hello Fresh and Green Chef all use their products, whether dulse, sugar kelp or Sea Seasonings Kelp Blend Granules, as do Ellsworth’s Provender Kitchen + Bar and Fogtown Brewing Company.
There are dozens of plant-based meat companies in the U.S. and currently at least a dozen producing “seafood” from various ingredients such as peas, soy and vegetable protein, chickpea and lentil flour – and seaweed grown by kelp farmers from Eastport to Stockton Springs and beyond.
“People want that umami taste you can’t get from other ingredients,” said Briana Warner, CEO and founder of Atlantic Sea Farms in Biddeford. She sources kelp from farmers up and down the Maine coast, with more than 50 percent of kelp harvested from Midcoast to Downeast harvesters.
Atlantic Sea Farms supplies kelp for plant-based meatballs and burgers launched by Massachusetts-based seafood supplier North Coast Seafoods and for Mind Blown scallops and shrimp. It’s a market Warner actively sought out and she’s happy with the results.
“They taste great,” she said of Mind Blown products. “I’m an active seafood eater and I really like the mouth feel.”
The market is there for plant-based seafood. Consumer intelligence firm NeilsenIQ recently reported an increase in interest from consumers for plant-based “alternatives” in 2023, whether meat, dairy or seafood. But plant-based alternatives represent only a tiny portion of seafood sales.
Retail sales in 2022 for plant-based seafood accounted for an estimated 0.2 percent of the U.S. packaged seafood market in dollar sales, compared to the 2.5 percent of plant-based meat sales of total meat sales, according to research by Good Food Institute, a nonprofit organization that advances alternative proteins.
With packaged seafood an $8.5 billion business in the U.S., that tiny percentage represents $17 million of product sold, with some small piece of the pie going to local seaweed producers and harvesters.
“The pleasant surprise is more about the general awareness and increase in plant-based foods in every grocery store,” Ibarguen said. “It’s no longer just a specialty item found in a few locations (as it was when we started 50 years ago). Sort of a plant-based foods version of ‘a rising tide lifts all boats,’ if you will.”