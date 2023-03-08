BAR HARBOR — Maine's commercial fishermen last year earned about half of what they did in 2021, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday by the state's Department of Marine Resources. But while the total of $574 million pales in comparison to 2021's historic high value of $907 million, it is in line with data from previous years.
Lobster, the mainstay of the state commercial fishery, accounted for nearly half of the total 197-million-pound haul in the state. Maine's lobstermen brought in 97,956,667 pounds, contributing $388,589,931 to the overall commercial harvest total.
Stonington continues to hold the top spot for lobster landings statewide, with nearly 12 million pounds caught at a value of $44.7 million. The port of Southwest Harbor brought in nearly $11.2 million worth of product, giving it the position of seventh top-grossing port in the state for the third year in a row.
Hancock County lobstermen contributed well over 30 million pounds for a $123,707,724 value, earning its place as the top-grossing county for the 24th consecutive year.
For total species landings, Hancock County brought in approximately 75 million pounds for roughly $220 million in value. Landings value is determined by the ex-vessel value, or the price fishermen are paid for their catch by seafood dealers.
Maine's elver harvesters earned $20 million in 2022, according to the DMR, placing it as the state's second most valuable commercial fishery. The value of Maine-caught elvers reached $2,131 per-pound, a price exceeded only twice in the history of the fishery.
Not only did elvers net a high price-per-pound but they were also in abundance, according to Darrell Young, president of the Maine Elver Association.
“It was the best year we ever saw as far as eels running,” Young told the Islander. “I filled my quota [of 9,688 pounds] in eight days. A lot of people did.”
Softshell clams were the third most valuable fishery in 2022, coming in at $16.7 million. Sea scallops reached $8.7 million, one of its highest values ever landed, making it the fifth most valuable fishery this year.
Alewife landings more than doubled their landings value, from $723,291 in 2021 to over $1.5 million. Landings were up by 70 percent, from 1.8 million pounds to 3.3 million pounds, meaning the per-pound price saw an increase.
Menhaden landings increased by more than $1.6 million for a total $12 million value, making the popular lobster bait the fourth most valuable in the state fishery.
“Maine achieved a major win in 2022 for both lobster and menhaden harvesters, with an increase in state quota from two million pounds to more than 24 million pounds,” DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher said. “That tenfold increase in state quota will provide both menhaden and lobster harvesters much-needed certainty in their ability to harvest and source bait.”
But in the land of lobster, the close to 50 percent drop in lobstermen’s earnings – even though the ex-vessel price in 2021 was highly inconsistent with previous years – for some lobstermen and dealers felt like one more body blow.
One reason for the drastic decrease was a marked lower demand for lobster last year than in 2021.
“Issues in demand started to arise when Canadian processors pushed back the date Maine begins shipping lobster to processers,” said Virginia Olsen, Maine Lobstering Union Local 207 political director and executive liaison. “This dropped the U.S. price.”
Local 207 operates its own lobster cooperative, and inflation affected its bottom line just as it has for lobstermen.
“The cost for fuel to pick up and deliver lobsters also doubled for our company,” Olsen said. “Inflation has been very difficult for the lobster industry as a whole.
The only person in the supply chain who cannot demand more for their product is the one catching it and bringing it to shore for consumers.
For Greenhead Lobster, located in Stonington, with a processing facility in Bucksport, Canadian processers were hardly buyers at all, owner Hugh Reynolds said, because they still had lobster from 2021.
“Demand fell off the charts somewhere around May,” Reynolds said. “It was leftover high-cost inventory from 2021, and that put a whammy on demand.”
While Reynold’s supply, mainly from Stonington lobstermen, was steady, with lower prices comes lower revenue, he said, and revenue was “way down.”
“It’s supply and demand,” he said. “Now there’s not much inventory in 2022. So, the demand did not meet the supply in 2021, and in 2022 the demand outweighed the supply.”
He ended on a more positive note, though: “We’ll see stronger pricing [in 2023], but I don’t think it will be as strong as 2021.”