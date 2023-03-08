Maritime

BAR HARBOR — Maine's commercial fishermen last year earned about half of what they did in 2021, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday by the state's Department of Marine Resources. But while the total of $574 million pales in comparison to 2021's historic high value of $907 million, it is in line with data from previous years.

Lobster, the mainstay of the state commercial fishery, accounted for nearly half of the total 197-million-pound haul in the state. Maine's lobstermen brought in 97,956,667 pounds, contributing $388,589,931 to the overall commercial harvest total.