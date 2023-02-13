BAR HARBOR — The Gulf of Maine commercial lobster fishery has stopped its efforts towards recertification as a sustainable fishery from the international Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the organization behind the blue-fish ecolabel on hundreds of fresh and canned seafood deeming the product sustainably sourced.
The MSC suspended the certificate last December following a U.S. District Court ruling that determined the fishery is no longer in legal compliance with the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.
Certification of the fishery is handled by the Maine Certified Sustainable Lobster Association (MCSLA), which works with the MSC during the certification process. The MCSLA formally withdrew the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery from the program. It did not respond to the Islander’s email and phone requests asking for the reasons behind its decision.
“This is a decision by the [MCSLA], not DMR,” said Patrick Keliher, Commissioner of the Department of Marine Resources (DMR). “However, DMR is confident that, regardless of how the recertification process plays out, consumers and buyers will recognize the Maine Lobster industry’s longstanding commitment to sustainability and its compliance with federal regulations to protect right whales as acknowledged by the omnibus spending bill.”
Last-minute provisions added to the federal spending bill, signed into law by President Biden in December 2022, granted a six-year delay in new federal regulations so the fishery can develop gear that protects right whales from entanglements and learn more precisely how often and where the whales travel through the Gulf of Maine.
An earlier unofficial sign of support in Washington, D.C., came when the White House flew in 200 live Maine lobsters for a state dinner honoring President Emmanuel Macron of France in November 2022.
This was the second time the London-based MSC suspended the Gulf of Maine lobster fishery certificate over dangers that endangered North Atlantic right whales face over entanglements in fishing lines. The MSC first suspended certification in August 2020 and lifted it in October 2021.
This also was the second instance of a sustainability organization demoting the fishery’s status. Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch added American and Canadian lobster fisheries to its “red list” of species to avoid in September 2022 because of potential risks to whales. Retailers that follow the “red list” include national retailers like Whole Foods.
Yet Canada’s lobster fishery remains MSC-certified because it operates under different laws from those of the Maine fishery that the Maine fishery was determined to be violating.
The suspension of sustainable certifications for Maine lobster continues the struggles the industry faces over national and international concerns over the shrinking right whale population. The Animal Welfare Institute, Defenders of Wildlife and the Natural Resources Defense Council had filed a formal objection in 2022 to the proposed renewal of MCSLA’s certification.
“The certification of Gulf of Maine lobster as sustainable has, in fact, been under scrutiny for several years because of the risk the fishery poses to the North Atlantic right whale,” NRDC senior scientist Francien Kershaw wrote after the MSC announced the Gulf of Maine fishery’s recent loss of certification.
Approximately 340 North Atlantic right whales swim, feed and breed from Canada to Florida, a population ocean scientists say is not enough to sustain the species. North Atlantic right whales have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act since 1970.