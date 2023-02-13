Maritime

MSC Blue Tick

Seafood certified as sustainably sourced by the Marine Stewardship Council features its “blue tick” label.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MSC

BAR HARBOR — The Gulf of Maine commercial lobster fishery has stopped its efforts towards recertification as a sustainable fishery from the international Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the organization behind the blue-fish ecolabel on hundreds of fresh and canned seafood deeming the product sustainably sourced.

The MSC suspended the certificate last December following a U.S. District Court ruling that determined the fishery is no longer in legal compliance with the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act.