The Winter Harbor Lobster Boat Races draw up to 100 boats across all classes. Above, boats at least 40 feet long with diesels between 501 and 750 horsepower race in two heats at a previous year’s race.
WINTER HARBOR — What’s not to love about the annual Winter Harbor Lobster Races and Lobster Festival? The full day of events starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and doesn’t end until nightfall. This year marks the 59th year the seaside village hosts both summertime traditions.
Last year, the lobster boat races drew 97 working and nonworking boats across 29 races. They start at 10 a.m. in Henry’s Cove at the end of Harbor Road and will continue until all race classes are completed. To watch from land, try Frazer Point or Schoodic Point. The awards presentation follows near the dock, and the Black Sheep food truck will be close by for hungry race watchers and boat crews.
But first, and keeping with festival traditions, the day starts early with a blueberry pancake breakfast at 6 a.m. at the Masonic Temple on School Street. Late risers need not worry as breakfast runs through 11 a.m.
Kids can stop in for a range of activities at the Art Tent between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Schoodic Arts for All on Harbor Road, while a craft fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on School Street.
The Schoodic Chamber of Commerce sponsors the craft fair. Secretary Pearl Barto said food and other vendors will bring plenty of unique crafts and food, including gluten-free and waffles, for “the best fair for Christmas shopping you can ever imagine.”
The 2023 Lobster Festival T-shirt will also be available, with a design that has “some resemblance” to the new state flag, Barto added.
And, what’s a lobster festival without lobsters? Complete lobster dinners will be served at the Municipal Building on School Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boiled lobster, corn on the cob, coleslaw blueberry pie, chips and a beverage complete the menu. Hosted by the town of Winter Harbor, Deputy Town Clerk Susan Liscomb said the cost all depends on the price of lobsters at that time.
A Lobster Festival book sale will take place at the public library parking lot on 12 Chapel Lane from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with (free) cake served from 1-3 p.m. Book prices are by donation.
The festival finishes with a parade that begins at 5:30 p.m. on Grindstone Avenue and the Schoodic Loop Road. Over 20 floats and automobiles, including antique cars, police cruisers, ambulances and firetrucks, have already signed up, Liscomb said.
After the parade, evening activities include a performance by Caroline Cotter from 6-8 p.m. at Gouldsboro Town Park in Prospect Harbor presented by Schoodic Arts for All. The price to attend is by donation.
And Sumner Memorial High School is also holding an alumni dance from 7-10 p.m., with dinner served from 5-7 p.m. Attend one or both. Contact the Sumner Memorial High School Alumni Association for ticket information.
Looking for a little more? A campfire social/cocktail hour is set for Saturday evening at the Schoodic Institute’s baseball pavilion for folks associated with the former Navy base there. On Sunday, a reunion picnic at the same place begins at 1 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available for a donation; side dishes are requested from picnic-goers.
“We’ve been doing this for the last 14 to 15 years [of the festival],” said Jim Guest, organizer of the events.