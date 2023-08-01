Maritime

Winter Harbor races

The Winter Harbor Lobster Boat Races draw up to 100 boats across all classes. Above, boats at least 40 feet long with diesels between 501 and 750 horsepower race in two heats at a previous year’s race.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JON JOHANSEN

WINTER HARBOR — What’s not to love about the annual Winter Harbor Lobster Races and Lobster Festival? The full day of events starts at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and doesn’t end until nightfall. This year marks the 59th year the seaside village hosts both summertime traditions.

Last year, the lobster boat races drew 97 working and nonworking boats across 29 races. They start at 10 a.m. in Henry’s Cove at the end of Harbor Road and will continue until all race classes are completed. To watch from land, try Frazer Point or Schoodic Point. The awards presentation follows near the dock, and the Black Sheep food truck will be close by for hungry race watchers and boat crews.