TREMONT — Fishermen, rev your engines. The 2023 lobster boat races kicked off in Boothbay Harbor and Rockland last weekend and come to Bass Harbor this Sunday.
The annual summer circuit brings big boats and big wakes to local harbors for family-friendly fun on the water and from the shore. And no advance planning is needed.
“You just show up, say you’re here and you’re good to go,” Bass Harbor race organizer Colyn Rich said. “When everything’s good to go, we kick them off.”
Races in Bass Harbor will begin around 10 a.m.
While an average of 60 boats join the race, Rich said spectator boats can number over 100. “We’ll have big rafts and whatnot,” he said.
The races draw thousands of spectators who watch – and party – from boats tied together on the water and from shore. Prizes may be awarded to race category winners or may be drawn raffle-style, as in Bass Harbor. It’s all up to the organizers for each race.
It’s not just big boats that compete for prizes and glory – skiffs boasting a 30-horsepower engine race against one another as competitively as 40-foot, diesel-powered boats with a 750-plus-horsepower engine on board.
The categories can vary depending on where they race, with some race categories celebrating the traditions of their town. The Stonington races, for one, offer the Deer Isle-Stonington Exhibition Race and also the Jimmy Stevens Cup for the Fastest Working Lobster Boat.
The Bass Harbor races round out the June schedule, with Jonesport on deck July 1, followed by Stonington July 9, before the circuit heads to Friendship July 23 and Harpswell July 30.
Then there’s Winter Harbor on Aug. 12 before the circuit travels south, to Pemaquid Harbor in Bristol Aug. 13 and Long Island Aug. 19. The season wraps up in Portland on Aug. 20.