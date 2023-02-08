TRENTON — A lawsuit
alleging racketeering brought by Lobster 207 against the family it purchased a lobster wholesale business from will likely be decided at trial, attorney Thimi R. Mina, the Portland lawyer representing Lobster 207, said Jan. 27.
“We are preparing for trial,” Mina said. “We cannot comment further.”
The Maine Lobstering Union Local 207, part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, opened the Lobster 207 co-op in 2017.
First, the U.S. District Court in Bangor must continue ruling on the numerous back-and-forth motions the plaintiff and defendants continue to file. In the three years since the suit began, 423 separate court documents have been filed by the two parties and the judges assigned to the case.
The suit alleges Anthony and Josette Pettegrow, who sold Lobster 207 their wholesale lobster business, and their son Warren Pettegrow embezzled nearly $2 million over roughly two years in a price-fixing arrangement that included Beals-Jonesport Co-op manager Stephen Peabody. Peabody, the Pettegrows’ lobster business Poseidon Charters LLC and their Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound were named as co-defendants.
The Pettegrows had sold their business to Lobster 207 in 2017, with the sale purchase including an agreement that the Pettegrows would leave the lobster wholesale business and that Warren Pettegrow would be hired as CEO of Lobster 207. He was fired in April 2019 after a forensic audit raised red flags. The lawsuit followed in December 2019.
In the suit, Lobster 207 identified 11 different schemes to defraud Lobster 207 that it claims show a pattern of racketeering activity, using Warren Pettegrow’s position as CEO of Lobster 207. Judge Lance E. Walker ruled that two of these schemes qualify as “actionable” RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act) schemes after all 11 were challenged by Pettegrows’ attorneys Richardson, Large, Whitman & Badger, of Bangor and Portland.
“The RICO exposure of our clients was reduced by $10.5 million,” attorney John Whitman told the Islander Jan. 30, with the result that the total damages that could be recovered fell from more than $17 million to $6.6 million. Additionally, of the remaining nine schemes, the court ruled on Dec. 13, 2022, that two were not actionable for civil damages and one only partially met that criteria.
The first scheme that met RICO standards, the “Dealer Up-Charge Scheme,” alleges the Pettegrows directed certain lobster sales through their retail lobster business Trenton Bridge with a price markup, despite the dealers supplying the lobster delivering the shellfish to a Lobster 207 facility in Seal Point intending to contract directly with Lobster 207.
In the second scheme, the “Tubed Lobster Scheme,” Lobster 207 alleges the Pettegrows, through Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound and facilitated by Warren Pettegrow as Lobster 207 CEO, placed international orders for delivery of inferior “tubed” lobsters during the winter offseason, which they then sold to Lobster 207 at or above the standard offer dock price, using invoices that failed to disclose the inferior quality of the product being sold.
These schemes “fraudulently enriched the Pettegrows at Lobster 207’s expense,” the lawsuit claims. The fraud charge against Peabody arises from an extra charge per pound of lobster that Peabody charged Lobster 207 that was meant to enrich the lobstermen but which he and the Pettegrows pocketed instead.
The court later dropped Stephen Peabody and Poseidon Charters from the RICO case but allowed fraud and civil conspiracy charges against Peabody to continue. It also granted Lobster 207’s request for a $1.4 million attachment against the Pettegrows’ assets in June 2020, preventing them from disposing of real estate and financial assets, a sign that Lobster 207 had a greater than 50 percent chance of winning its case.
Shortly after the suit was first filed, Warren Pettegrow filed a counterclaim over unlawful termination and wage recovery, but arbitration upheld his firing and awarded Lobster 207 more than $1 million in damages. Judge Walker confirmed the arbitration award Dec. 10, 2021, noting, “The Arbitrator found ample cause for Pettegrow’s termination from his position as Lobster 207’s CEO and awarded Lobster 207 damages … for Pettegrow’s breach of his non-competition agreement and the duty of loyalty attendant to his CEO position.”
However, the arbitration award is not binding to Warren Pettegrow’s co-defendants, the court ruled. “Those defendants will continue to vigorously contest their liability in the upcoming trial,” Whitman said. Disclosure proceedings related to the arbitration award are underway now.