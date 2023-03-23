Maritime

American Aquafarms' application for proposed sites for a large land-based salmon farm on Frenchman Bay (above) was dismissed last year by the state Department of Marine Resources.

GOULDSBORO — American Aquafarms’ proposed penned salmon farm in Frenchman Bay may be dead in the water after the state dismissed lease applications for two 60-acre sites, but the Norwegian-backed company still owes money in Maine.

South Portland engineering company Sebago Technics asked Cumberland County Superior Court to attach a lien on American Aquafarms, and Judge Thomas McKean signed a judgment Jan. 29 to the tune of $75,795.85 or more. The judgment includes attorney fees, costs and interest.