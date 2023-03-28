AUGUSTA — A bill introduced by Rep. William “Billy Bob” Faulkingham (R-Winter Harbor) would continue to fund the legal fight against federal lobster fishing restrictions meant to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in fishing rope.
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association (MLA) and Maine Lobstering Union Lodge No. 207 (MLU) are embroiled in lawsuits about the scientific validity used by the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) in its biological opinion of the right whale. The biological opinion, in turn, is used by the National Marine Fisheries Service (also known as NOAA Fisheries) in regulating the fishery to comply with the federal Endangered Species Act.
“The Maine lobster industry is under attack,” Faulkingham told members of the Marine Resources Committee March 23. “We are facing crippling regulations and industry collapsing lawsuits.”
If enacted, the bill would continue a legal defense fund established for the commercial lobster industry in 2022 by giving it 20 percent of the lobster marketing surcharge paid out of license fees, about $380,000 per year.
Faulkingham had amended the bill to use that surcharge instead of drawing $500,000 per year for a two-year period from the General Fund as it originally held. Department of Marine Resources (DMR) Commissioner Patrick Keliher had raised the question of setting precedence.
“Would the Legislature be willing to do this on behalf of other industries, fighting legal battles that are equally important to them?” he testified before the committee.
The state, the MLU and the MLA have poured money into defending Maine lobsters and the industry’s record of sustainable management. The state budget includes $3 million for the Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to hire outside counsel to represent the state in right whale protection lawsuits, while the MLA has raised more than $2 million from large and small donations toward a $10 million goal, MLA Executive Director Patrice McCarron told the Islander in January.
The bill would extend funding to 2030, when a six-year moratorium on the federal regulations Congress granted in December 2022 expires. Funds could be used to reimburse the MLA and MLU for legal costs only involving the federal right whale regulations.
If the bill is not enacted, the fund would lapse in June 2024.