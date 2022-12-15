Maritime

BAR HARBOR — The Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association sent a letter to Town Manager Kevin Sutherland last week stating that the organization is seeking legal counsel to challenge a recently passed citizens’ initiative limiting cruise ship passenger disembarkation.

Last month, town voters approved a petition to limit cruise ship passengers coming ashore to no more than 1,000 per day. In a manager’s update on the town’s website dated Dec. 6, Sutherland writes that, “there is a very likely chance the citizen initiative LUO amendment will be challenged in court.”

Tags

Reporter

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you