BAR HARBOR — The Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association sent a letter to Town Manager Kevin Sutherland last week stating that the organization is seeking legal counsel to challenge a recently passed citizens’ initiative limiting cruise ship passenger disembarkation.
Last month, town voters approved a petition to limit cruise ship passengers coming ashore to no more than 1,000 per day. In a manager’s update on the town’s website dated Dec. 6, Sutherland writes that, “there is a very likely chance the citizen initiative LUO amendment will be challenged in court.”
Penobscot Bay and River Pilot Association is one of the companies that manages the cruise ship traffic in Bar Harbor by providing on-board assistance for ships navigating in and around Frenchman and Penobscot bays. For the association, the cruise ship traffic specific to Bar Harbor represents approximately 50 percent of the work it does.
Once the ramifications of the petition are in full effect, passenger landings in Bar Harbor are expected to reduce by 90 percent, leaving the association with a loss of revenue and a significant decrease in pilotage needs within the area, according to Captain David Gelinas, president of the Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association.
“The initiative will negatively impact the Association’s ability to recruit, train, and retain skilled and competent pilots and adequately cover the fixed costs of maintaining pilotage operations in the Association’s pilotage area,” Gelinas wrote in his letter to Sutherland. “If our association is compromised in its functions, this threatens the viability of the pilotage system that protects Maine waters and jeopardizes the safety and security of the entire Frenchman Bay and Penobscot Bay area.”
The potential lawsuit comes at a time when town staff are just starting to develop the rules and regulations laid out within the citizens’ petition, namely the reservation, counting, and tracking mechanisms for disembarking passengers and the permit process for any property owner wanting a person to disembark on their land.
But Sutherland expressed his concerns about the upcoming season, and the far-reaching effects the LUO amendment will have on nearby ports and their economies. For the 2023 season, he said there are 40 ships with carrying capacities over the 1,000 passenger limit that were approved after the LUO’s retroactive date of March 2022.
“Starting in May they show up. So how can I tell that ship you have to follow that 1,000 passenger limit,” he said. “That ships gonna say I’m gonna find another port or cancel their entire schedule which impacts all of the other ports that that schedule was set up for.”
Canadian provinces, Boston, and New York City, along with the pilots from the association are all dependent on the cruise ship traffic flowing through Bar Harbor.
“The decisions of Bar Harbor from 30 years ago to encourage cruise ships has had a larger impact on the entire region and actually created a new market,” Sutherland said. “And now there’s people dependent on that market.”
Sutherland said he is still following the guidance that council gave him, which was to begin to implement the ordinance with the harbormaster. They will be meeting before the next town council meeting on Dec. 20, at which point Sutherland will bring an update to the council.
Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.