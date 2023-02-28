Maritime

Warming Gulf of Maine

The 10 warmest years for the Gulf of Maine occurred from 2012 and 2022, according to data from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute.

 GRAPHIC COURTESY OF GMRI

BAR HARBOR — Invasive green crabs killing off clams. Diminishing kelp beds. Decreasing numbers of Atlantic cod, juvenile lobsters and Atlantic herring. All are linchpins of the state’s commercial fishery that depend on the flow of subarctic water into the Gulf of Maine from the Scotian Shelf south of Nova Scotia. But as weather and ocean patterns change as the world warms, the Gulf of Maine is heating up, as much as 99 percent faster than the world’s other oceans, indicating significant changes ahead for the complex food web that exists within.

“We've seen that the growth rate of phytoplankton is about a third of what it was 20 years ago,” William Balch, a senior research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, said. Balch led a two-decade study on the Gulf of Maine, which showed that at 500 feet, the average depth of the gulf, mean temperatures have increased by more than 3 degrees Fahrenheit. And the influx of warmer water from new circulation patterns also brings higher saline levels, which affects the gulf’s ecosystem.