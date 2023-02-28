BAR HARBOR — Invasive green crabs killing off clams. Diminishing kelp beds. Decreasing numbers of Atlantic cod, juvenile lobsters and Atlantic herring. All are linchpins of the state’s commercial fishery that depend on the flow of subarctic water into the Gulf of Maine from the Scotian Shelf south of Nova Scotia. But as weather and ocean patterns change as the world warms, the Gulf of Maine is heating up, as much as 99 percent faster than the world’s other oceans, indicating significant changes ahead for the complex food web that exists within.
“We've seen that the growth rate of phytoplankton is about a third of what it was 20 years ago,” William Balch, a senior research scientist at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay, said. Balch led a two-decade study on the Gulf of Maine, which showed that at 500 feet, the average depth of the gulf, mean temperatures have increased by more than 3 degrees Fahrenheit. And the influx of warmer water from new circulation patterns also brings higher saline levels, which affects the gulf’s ecosystem.
Data from the Bigelow Lab and the Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) in Portland highlight some of the changes occurring in the depths, changes that fishermen and those whose livelihoods depend on the commercial fishing industry are seeing firsthand.
Joe Porada has been clamming in and around Frenchman Bay going on 40 years. He has seen the influx of green crabs along with seasonal variations that are part of a fisherman’s and clammer’s working life.
“There were just green crab explosions and populations through that time [period],” he said. “And there are rising sea levels, warming temperatures that I’m sure have something to do with it.”
Porada is no scientist, he said, but he’s deeply involved with local shellfish management and remembers clamming 30 years ago when “there were no clams, for whatever reason. Then they came back.” But fishermen can’t always wait and turn to other ways to earn a livelihood, as Porada said some clammers did during that dry spell – just as some lobstermen see kelp and scallop farming as their future.
In 2021, the Gulf of Maine recorded its highest average temperature in history: 54.09 degrees Fahrenheit. In 2022, it dropped 0.43 of a degree for an average 53.66 degrees. Data from GMRI shows that the 10 hottest years in the Gulf of Maine occurred in the last 11 years. That may be why Porada noted the lack of ice insulating the clam flats he digs this winter. While the flats are stable right now, he said, that lack of ice may affect future shellfish populations.
While scientific models show drastic changes in species habitats, populations and migration in the Gulf of Maine 30 years from now, and again in 50 years, rays of optimism still shine through.
“It’s important to note that while the Gulf of Maine is warming very rapidly, it also harbors important pockets of deep, cold water that can act as thermal refuges for cold-water animals to escape warm temperatures,” GMRI chief scientist Dr. Janet Duffy-Anderson said. These cold-water pockets carry the potential to allow Atlantic cod and other cold-water species the chance to succeed despite the increasing temperature, she said.
And it’s “unlikely” that copepods, which comprise the base of the food chain in both cold and warm water environments, will disappear, she added, “but the types and numbers of copepods present in the water column may change.”
Copepods are a zooplankton and a foundation of the Gulf of Maine food web. Anderson-Duffy noted that their numbers vary during times of unusual ocean heat, although that isn’t the sole cause. Not just copepods but the entire Gulf of Maine food web will experience significant shifts as ocean temperatures rise, she continued.
“Changes at the base of the food web such as declines in cold water, lipid-rich phytoplankton and zooplankton mean that fish, birds and mammals will have to either eat more of the lipid-poor varieties to obtain the same amount of energy or expend more energy to travel farther to find high-quality food.”
In addition, mid-Atlantic species, like blue crabs, black sea bass and longfin squid, will increase their numbers as the gulf warms, competing for food with cod, lobster and halibut, Anderson-Duffy said. “The precise implications of these disruptions to the Gulf of Maine ecosystem and food web are an active area of research.”
Another indication of climate change is that the gulf is experiencing frequent marine heat waves (MHWs) – unusually high ocean temperatures that Duffy-Anderson said can last from days to years “but no matter how long they are, there is an expectation of a return to more normal temperatures at some point.”
While marine heat waves would exist without climate change, they have become more frequent in the Gulf of Maine because of global warming. “Climate change has [exacerbated] and will continue to exacerbate the intensity of MHWs,” Duffy-Anderson said.