JONESPORT — Kingfish Maine is getting ready for its first harvest of yellowtail, a high-end mackerel known for its meaty fillets, well before shovels break ground on its recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility.
Owned by Norwegian-based land aquaculture company Kingfish, its Maine counterpart began operations at the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research in Franklin. In April, Kingfish plans to harvest an initial 10,000 pounds of product.
“After almost four years, we still, as promised, are putting fish out the door, [although] it may not be as many as we want and it may not be out of Jonesport,” Operations Manager Megan Sorby said.
Kingfish began growing yellowtail in Franklin while it sought state and local approval for its proposed $110 million facility in Jonesport and weathered a town vote on a six-month land-based aquaculture moratorium. That vote, in July 2022, failed by nearly 2-1.
But opponents mainly concerned about the effects of discharge water into Chandler Bay appealed first the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) permit issued in September 2022, and then the Planning Board’s approval in December 2022.
Kingfish Maine will release 27,800,000 gallons of water daily into Chandler Bay, of which 6,800,000 gallons will be process water. The process water will include nitrogen and chemicals such as Formalin, which contains up to 50 percent formaldehyde and will be used in fish tanks to prevent infections and parasites.
Eastern Maine Conservation Initiative (EMCI) and Roque Island Gardner Homestead Corporation (RIGHC) appealed the DEP permit, which the Kennebec County Superior Court clerk’s office said should be heard in May.
“We’re hopeful for a swift decision,” Sorby said.
Protect Downeast lost before the Jonesport Board of Appeals but now will file an appeal in Superior Court, Elizabeth Boepple, a Portland attorney with Murray Plumb & Murray who represents all plaintiffs, said on March 20.
“In Jonesport, in order to appeal the Planning Board decision in Superior Court, you first have to take it through the Board of Appeals,” she explained.
Sorby said the appeal “would truly be an attack on the town … We have such support, such vocal advocates of the project, we really hope [Protect Downeast] considers that before they challenge the town on something it wants.”
But Boepple said the state’s legal structure dictates that the appeal must name Jonesport as a defendant.
“I think it’s unfortunate that Kingfish continues to use language that further inflames tensions in the town,” she added. “It’s not an attack on the town.”
The plaintiffs in both appeals include members of the family that owns Roque Island and eight other islands between Chandler Bay and Englishmen Bay. Anastasia Fischer is board chair of EMCI, while Ariana Fischer is board chair of RIGHC and treasurer of Protect Downeast. The Islander has reached out to both for comment.
Meanwhile, Kingfish Maine announced March 8 that the Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) is insuring a Machias Savings Bank loan that is part of the larger finance picture. Kingfish is also keeping an eye on a legislative bill introduced that would curtail RAS land-based aquaculture.
“We’re watching this bill purely because we feel this is another backdoor attack on our industry in general and an attempt to usurp the authority the Maine Legislature has already granted to the DEP to manage the permitting process for projects like ours,” Sorby said.
No timeline is set for construction of the facility.