Maritime

Kingfish Maine team

Kingfish Maine operations managers (from left) Tom Sorby and Megan Sorby, and hatchery technician Liz Groover, are nearly ready for their first harvest of yellowtail.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF FLETCHER MEDIA

JONESPORT — Kingfish Maine is getting ready for its first harvest of yellowtail, a high-end mackerel known for its meaty fillets, well before shovels break ground on its recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility.

Owned by Norwegian-based land aquaculture company Kingfish, its Maine counterpart began operations at the Center for Cooperative Aquaculture Research in Franklin. In April, Kingfish plans to harvest an initial 10,000 pounds of product.