JONESPORT — A large-scale, land-based aquaculture facility is one step closer to breaking ground after the Board of Appeals unanimously upheld the Planning Board’s decision to approve the project. Two groups, Protect Downeast and Roque Island Gardner Homestead Corp. (RIGHC), had appealed the local permit issued to Kingfish Maine, with the hearing held Feb. 14-15.

A final, written decision will be issued Feb. 28, but Board of Appeals Chair Holly Iossa said she does not anticipate any changes in the board’s ruling.