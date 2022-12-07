JONESPORT — The Jonesport Planning Board has finalized Kingfish Maine’s building permit application, the final step required for pre-construction design and engineering for the company’s recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility, Kingfish Maine announced.
In October, the Jonesport Planning Board gave initial approval to Kingfish’s local building permit on land at Natt Point. The permit conditions were formally approved and adopted in a final meeting last week. Kingfish Maine is now fully permitted by local, state and federal regulatory agencies, according to the company.
Kingfish Maine is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Kingfish Co. and will deploy the same technology used at the company’s facility in the Netherlands. Once the Jonesport facility is fully operational, it is projected to produce 6,000-8,000 metric tons of yellowtail. If that happens, Kingfish Maine would be the largest producer of yellowtail kingfish in the U.S.
“From the introduction of our project to the town three years ago to the final building permit approval this week, we have received overwhelming support from Jonesport residents,” said Ohad Maiman, founder of the Kingfish Co. “We are excited for what the future holds in Maine – bringing our sustainable land-based technology to the U.S., in a community where we can partner for growth.”
“We commend the Jonesport Planning Board for its hard work reviewing our building application and providing the approval for our project,” said Megan Sorby, Kingfish Maine’s operations manager. “The support from the community has remained strong and constant throughout the entire permitting process. We are honored that Jonesport residents are welcoming us to their community and we look forward to our work together.”
Pre-construction and design work is underway on the project. Groundwork is expected to begin in 2023.