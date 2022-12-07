Maritime

JONESPORT — The Jonesport Planning Board has finalized Kingfish Maine’s building permit application, the final step required for pre-construction design and engineering for the company’s recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facility, Kingfish Maine announced.

In October, the Jonesport Planning Board gave initial approval to Kingfish’s local building permit on land at Natt Point. The permit conditions were formally approved and adopted in a final meeting last week. Kingfish Maine is now fully permitted by local, state and federal regulatory agencies, according to the company.

