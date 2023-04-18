ROCKLAND — Kimberly Hamilton, Ph.D., is the new president of the Island Institute, following nearly eight months as the interim chief programs officer, the institute announced April 10. Hamilton succeeds Anthony Chatwin, who was named president in October 2021.
“Kim has done a fantastic job advancing our work to create a sustainable coastal economy, create climate solutions and advancing our history of creating leaders for Maine’s coastal communities,” said Kristin Howard, chair of the board of trustees.
Before her appointment as president, Hamilton oversaw the institute’s climate, economic resilience and leadership programs and served on the senior leadership team. She moves into her new role as the institute marks 40 years of carrying out the mission to build sustainability in island and coastal communities and share solutions for addressing Maine coast’s most critical issues, according to the announcement.
“Stepping into a 40-year-old organization is a tremendous responsibility and an extraordinary opportunity,” Hamilton wrote in a public message, “especially at this critical inflection point for Island Institute and our region.”
“As a Mainer and islander, I deeply understand the dynamics of year-round island living and the challenges and opportunities faced by Maine’s islands and coastal communities,” Hamilton said. “As Island Institute president, I am honored to step into this role as we celebrate our first 40 years and lay a strong foundation for our future.”
Hamilton is originally from North Yarmouth and now lives on Chebeague Island. She received her doctorate in demography from Brown University and her master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University.
Her resume includes serving as president of Focus Maine, chief impact officer at Feeding America and director of strategy planning and management at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.