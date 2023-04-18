Maritime

Kimberly Hamilton

 PHOTO COURTESY OF ISLAND INSTITUTE

ROCKLAND — Kimberly Hamilton, Ph.D., is the new president of the Island Institute, following nearly eight months as the interim chief programs officer, the institute announced April 10. Hamilton succeeds Anthony Chatwin, who was named president in October 2021.

“Kim has done a fantastic job advancing our work to create a sustainable coastal economy, create climate solutions and advancing our history of creating leaders for Maine’s coastal communities,” said Kristin Howard, chair of the board of trustees.