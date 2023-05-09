Maritime

Small live lobster standing on top of lobster trap

A live lobster that is too small to keep is standing on top of a green wire lobster trap as it is being put back into the water.

 FILE PHOTO

ARLINGTON, Va. — After hearing from lobstermen up and down the Maine coast through public hearings and Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) Lobster Zone Council meetings, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) approved Addendum XXVII to Amendment 3 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for American Lobster.

The Addendum specifies changes to the minimum legal and maximum lobster size and trap escape vents sizes when lobster recruit abundance declines by 35 percent. The measure is meant to protect lobster spawning stock if levels fall dangerously low and affects lobster fishing in Lobster Management Areas (LMA) 1 and 3 and Outer Cape Cod (OCC).

Recommended for you