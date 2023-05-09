ARLINGTON, Va. — After hearing from lobstermen up and down the Maine coast through public hearings and Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) Lobster Zone Council meetings, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) approved Addendum XXVII to Amendment 3 to the Interstate Fishery Management Plan for American Lobster.
The Addendum specifies changes to the minimum legal and maximum lobster size and trap escape vents sizes when lobster recruit abundance declines by 35 percent. The measure is meant to protect lobster spawning stock if levels fall dangerously low and affects lobster fishing in Lobster Management Areas (LMA) 1 and 3 and Outer Cape Cod (OCC).
“I heard clearly at the zone meetings and at the Lobster Advisory Council (LAC) that change was not looked at positively, but neither was stock collapse,” DMR Commissioner Patrick Keliher said in response to the approval of Addendum XXVII. “Most of those conversations really focused in on a higher trigger, but certainly the idea of a 45 percent trigger and understandings that landings would likely drop to around 60 million pounds before a trigger was pulled was concerning, so the advice to me seemed to focus in on the mid-30 [percent] range.”
Like each of the 15 states under ASMFC fisheries manages, Maine has one vote on its decisions. Keliher said the board was considering trigger ranges from 32 percent to 45 percent.
“I made an initial motion for a 38 percent trigger in the interest of finding a compromise,” he said, “but it was clear that some states wanted either an immediate gauge change or a low trigger, so ultimately the board narrowed in one a compromise and went with [a] 35 percent trigger.”
The trigger baseline is the three-year average of recruit surveyed from 2016-2018. When 35 percent decline is reached, a series of gradual changes will begin the following fishing year. The current decline is 23 percent.
In LMA 1 in the Gulf of Maine, minimum gauge size — the measure from behind the eye to the start of its tail — would increase twice by 1/16-inch from its current 3 1/4-inch size. The first change would increase the minimum size to 3 5/16 inches. Two years after that, it would increase to 3 3/8 inches. At year five, the escape vent size will change to 2 x 5 3/4 inches for rectangular vents and 2 5/8 inches for circular vents.
In LMA 3, offshore in federal waters, and OCC, the maximum gauge size would decrease to 6 1/2 inches at the fifth year after the 35 percent recruit decline. A vent size of 6 3/4 inches in both regions becomes effective Jan. 1, 2024, to standardize the regulations.
The changes are intended to increase the proportion of lobsters that can reproduce before being harvested and to protect larger male and female lobsters. The ASMFC noted in its press release that lobster settlement surveys throughout the Gulf of Maine have generally been below the time series averages in all areas since 2012.
“While I recognize that it’s an especially tough time to think about future changes in the fishery, as I said during the recent round of zone council meetings, this change to the Fishery Management Plan is necessary if we want to ensure the long-term resilience of this important fishery,” Keliher concluded.