ARLINGTON, Va. — The small but valuable glass eel fishery in Maine may see its catch quota raised after the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) unanimously voted Aug. 1 to study how the fishery should be regulated for 2025.

The total catch quota for glass eels, also known as elvers, has stood at slightly less than 10,000 pounds for the past decade but the current quota expires in 2024.

