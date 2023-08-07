ARLINGTON, Va. — The small but valuable glass eel fishery in Maine may see its catch quota raised after the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) unanimously voted Aug. 1 to study how the fishery should be regulated for 2025.
The total catch quota for glass eels, also known as elvers, has stood at slightly less than 10,000 pounds for the past decade but the current quota expires in 2024.
“We’re gonna go through one more year with the same quota and then reassess the whole thing,” said Darrell Young, co-director of the Maine Elver Fisherman Association.
He and members have informed the ASMFC’s American Eel Management Board of work they’ve done to open fishing grounds outside of Bangor but said the association has no recommendation right now on the 2025 quota.
The ASMFC’s discussion and vote on the glass eel quota came after discussing an American yellow eel stock assessment report that the ASMFC said it will use in determining the species stock management. Yellow eels develop from glass eels by around age 2 and reach maturity between 8 and 24 years, depending on their location. They eventually metamorphose into adult silver eels, which spawn in the Sargasso Sea and then die.
Maine has a commercial fishery for yellow eels but in 2022 fishermen caught only 877 pounds for a value of $2,805.
On the other hand, the far more lucrative glass eel catch quota of 9,459 pounds brought in a value of more than $20.1 million. Eels are prized in Japanese and Asian cooking, so Asian aquaculture companies buy glass eels from Maine and then grow them to maturity in aquaculture facilities.
With dealers paying $2,000 or more per pound for glass eels, also known as elvers, a quota increase can bring a big financial benefit to glass eel fishermen during the 10-week season that ends the first week of June. Maine and South Carolina are the only two states with an elver fishery, although Maine’s fishery is considerably larger.
The assessment found the yellow eel stock “depleted,” meaning it is at or near historically low levels due to a combination of historical overfishing, habitat loss, food web alterations, predation, turbine mortality, environmental changes, toxins and contaminants and disease. A 2012 and 2017 assessment also found the stock depleted. For the 2023 assessment, an independent peer review panel recommended additional work to establish reference points for the stock status.
The ASMFC decided to adopt separate addendums for the yellow and Maine glass eel quotas because the Maine glass eel stock shows a healthy trend along the Maine coast.
Jeff Nichols, director of communications for the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR), said the department had no comment at this time.