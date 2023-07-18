ELLSWORTH — Once a fishery that brought in revenue only second to lobsters, landing more than 41 million pounds in 1994 worth $14.1 million, sea urchins now bring in a paltry-by-comparison amount. The reason is overfishing back in the goldrush days of the late 1980s through early 1990s, when the fishery had no restrictions.
In 2022, only 833,582 pounds landed on Maine docks for a $2.7 million value, according to Maine Department of Marine Resources data. Licenses have dropped from 2,725 in 1994 to 228 in 2021 for a fishery closed to new entries since 2005, after five years of limited entry.
Yet, fishermen still persevere. Three showed up at a July 11 public hearing at the Moore Community Center to voice concerns – and have them be part of the public comment record – over the DMR-proposed rule for the 2023-24 season.
Harvesters select each year either the early season, which in 2022-23 ran from October to January, or the late season, which ran from November to February. For each season, 40 days are open for harvesting, and harvesters may fish any 30 of those days.
Proposed for 2023-24, the Zone 2 early season stays the same, but the late season would start in December and run through March, with open harvesting days per week allocated differently last season. Melissa Smith, who manages the resources for the DMR, said that two dealers and a Washington County harvester requested days in March at an earlier meeting because dealers prefer a steady flow of urchin roe, and the roe is at its prime Downeast in March.
“The notion is that last season, they did not have days in March and absolutely felt the hardship,” Smith said. “We have two groups asking for different things. Where do we come together?”
Two harvesters from the Deer Isle-Stonington region were not pleased because they will lose days in December and January – prime harvesting months for the area – to balance the added days in February and March.
“Why punish us?” Paul Gray, who fishes out of Deer Isle, asked. “This is when our eggs are good, and we can’t go. But they can go [when their eggs are good]?”
The fishery is divided into two zones, although the stock in Zone 1 is dramatically less than in Zone 2. Zone 2 stretches along the coast from east and north of Fort Point State Park on Cape Jellison all the way Downeast. But prime quality urchin roe depends on water temperature, which warms later farther Downeast than in Stonington.
Gray said December and January weather can make it risky for harvesting.
“What I proposed was leaving half those days in March so we could get those days back on our end,” he said. “I could live with two days a week in December because that’s my scallop [fishing season] start. That way the guys Downeast could get some of their [good] days.”
And Stonington fisherman Michael Eaton raised the notion that in his harvesting area, March is when urchins spawn.
“Downeast is a later season,” he said. “Where we are, it’s our babies, it’s our future.”
With climate change driving rising ocean temperatures, the small fishery is also changing.
“Those spots the harvesters thought they could always rely on are not producing,” Smith said. “The shift of the resource is changing.”
The DMR will accept public comments on the proposed rule through July 21 by email to dmr.rulemaking@maine.gov or by postal mail to Deirdre Gilbert, 21 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0021.