ELLSWORTH — Once a fishery that brought in revenue only second to lobsters, landing more than 41 million pounds in 1994 worth $14.1 million, sea urchins now bring in a paltry-by-comparison amount. The reason is overfishing back in the goldrush days of the late 1980s through early 1990s, when the fishery had no restrictions.

In 2022, only 833,582 pounds landed on Maine docks for a $2.7 million value, according to Maine Department of Marine Resources data. Licenses have dropped from 2,725 in 1994 to 228 in 2021 for a fishery closed to new entries since 2005, after five years of limited entry.

