Maritime

MDI High sailing 2023

With temperatures in the 60s and a northwesterly wind blowing 10-15 knots, MDI Trojans Alex Donahue and Charlotte Stanley tack downwind in boat 5 in the Pen Bay League Regatta May 6.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHN MACAULEY

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School sailing team raced to a fourth-place finish in the Pen Bay League Regatta on May 6, four points behind the George Stevens Academy Eagles. Oceanside and Islesboro grabbed the one and two spots, respectively, in the four-team event.

The season’s final regatta will be Saturday, May 20, hosted by Maine Maritime Academy.