SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jarrod Kushla, who has been serving as part-time harbormaster here since October 2022, started the job full time on Monday.

Kushla was working part time while he finished up a 20-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard. He participated in change-of-command and retirement ceremonies on April 28 at the Coast Guard station in Southwest Harbor. There, accompanied by friends, family and his crew, Kushla made the transition from chief boatswain's mate to civilian.

