SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Jarrod Kushla, who has been serving as part-time harbormaster here since October 2022, started the job full time on Monday.
Kushla was working part time while he finished up a 20-year career in the U.S. Coast Guard. He participated in change-of-command and retirement ceremonies on April 28 at the Coast Guard station in Southwest Harbor. There, accompanied by friends, family and his crew, Kushla made the transition from chief boatswain's mate to civilian.
During the change-of-command ceremony, Jacob Shelters, who came to Mount Desert Island only two weeks prior, took Kushla's former position. "I believe I am turning over this unit to the right person who has the right talents and mindset and leadership," Kushla said.
Captain Amy Florentino, commander of Sector Northern New England, spoke of Kushla's achievements, which included a rescue of two lobstermen from a disabled vessel south of Isle au Haut and of a woman who was swept offshore near Thunder Hole in Acadia National Park.
During the retirement ceremony, Kushla's friend and fellow Boatswain's Mate James Meadows said, "After 20 years of faithful service, you have found your calling and safely moored in Southwest Harbor."
Kushla is the town’s first full-time harbormaster since June of 2022 when Oliver Curry resigned.
Since starting part time as harbormaster, Kushla has worked on several tasks, including harbormaster and shellfish warden training. He also has updated the mooring registration, payment and contact lists and performed long overdue maintenance on several floats, installed cameras to track harbor activity, and assisted in the creation of purposed harbor ordinance changes.
Southwest Harbor has over 400 moorings for commercial and recreational use and has a relationship with four barges that travel to and from the outer islands. The town is one of Maine’s top 10 ports with an ex-vessel or boat price of $20.7 million in 2021.
Kushla hopes to maintain order and clarity during the upcoming busy season. “There's a lot of commercial fishermen and commercial industry here in general,” he said. “So trying to make sure that's balanced with the recreational boaters that come into the area to help avoid any conflict at the piers and make sure everybody is obeying the ordinances for dock use [is important]."
"I get to be in a closer relationship with the public than my previous job," he continued. "I think it's just a new opportunity for me and I'm excited to bring what experience I have from the Coast Guard to the harbor and working with the public."
