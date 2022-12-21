JONESPORT — Protect Downeast has announced the group will appeal a Nov. 29 Jonesport Planning Board vote to approve the Kingfish Maine aquaculture project.
Elizabeth Boepple, an attorney representing the group, said, “We have to appeal this decision for numerous reasons including Kingfish’s failure to meet several of the land use standards that are there to protect Chandler Bay and surrounding waters.”
According to a press release from Protect Downeast, the group questions whether Kingfish Maine has sufficient financial resources.
According to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection permit, “Prior to the start of any construction, the applicant must submit evidence that it has been granted a line of credit or a loan by a financial institution authorized to do business in this State or evidence of any other form of financial assurance consistent with Department Rules, Chapter 373, § 1, in the amount of $4.5 million to the Department for review and approval. Additionally, prior to the start of any construction, the applicant shall provide financial assurance for site stabilization/restoration in the amount of $350,000 in the form of (i) a performance bond, (ii) a surety bond, (iii) an irrevocable letter of credit, (iv) escrow account, or other acceptable form of financial assurance to the Department for review and approval. Prior to the start of any construction beyond the work listed above, the applicant must submit evidence that it has been granted a line of credit or a loan by a financial institution authorized to do business in this State or evidence of any other form of financial assurance consistent with Department Rules, Chapter 373, § 1 in the amount of $105.5 million, to the Department for review and approval. Upon receiving Department approval for this portion of the financial assurance, the $350,000 in site stabilization/restoration funds may be canceled or released to the applicant.”