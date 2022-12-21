Maritime

JONESPORT — Protect Downeast has announced the group will appeal a Nov. 29 Jonesport Planning Board vote to approve the Kingfish Maine aquaculture project.

Elizabeth Boepple, an attorney representing the group, said, “We have to appeal this decision for numerous reasons including Kingfish’s failure to meet several of the land use standards that are there to protect Chandler Bay and surrounding waters.”

Tags

Recommended for you