SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A large schooner has been resting on the rocks just off Dysart’s Marina here since Dec. 23, 2022, when it was torn from its mooring during a storm.
The owner of the boat, Nahum Kelley, passed away shortly after the boat broke free and ran aground.
Kelley’s brother David has been working for months to try and salvage the cement-hulled, waterlogged boat. Numerous community members have stepped up to help in the effort.
As tourists arrive for summer and the traffic in town increases, the town’s Harbor Committee is still wondering when the boat will be removed.
“It is out of the town’s hands right now,” said Town Manager Marilyn Lowell. “The town is not going to pay to take care of all of that.”
At an April 25 Select Board meeting, David Kelley asked the town to allow residents to donate their designated tonnage at the Eastern Maine Recycling transfer station to his family. Now waterlogged, the boat is much heavier than it would have been before it sank.
The board authorized residents to donate up to 30,000 pounds of unused tonnage at EMR for the Kelley family and to waive any landing fees for any barge involved in the boat’s removal.
Justin Snyder, dock manager at Beal’s Lobster Pound, began a GoFundMe page for the Kelley family to help with costs. “We are all our brother’s keeper,” Snyder said of the fishing community.
It appears that there have been several unsuccessful attempts to patch the boat to get it floating. The schooner doesn’t seem to be causing any navigational or environmental hazards.