Maritime

Southwest Harbor Schooner

A large schooner lays against the rocks just off Dysart’s Marina in Southwest Harbor. It has been there since a storm unmoored it on Dec. 23, 2022.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A large schooner has been resting on the rocks just off Dysart’s Marina here since Dec. 23, 2022, when it was torn from its mooring during a storm.

The owner of the boat, Nahum Kelley, passed away shortly after the boat broke free and ran aground.

