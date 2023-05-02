Maritime

salmon

Farmed Atlantic salmon from Maine is a designated a “Good Alternative” by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program.

ELLSWORTH — Legislation that would restrict the size of open-pen salmon farms, and a new coalition advocating limits, are two recent responses to the American Aquafarms proposal for a large-scale open-pen salmon farm in Frenchman Bay.

Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) introduced An Act Regarding Marine Finfish Aquaculture to impose biomass and stocking density limits for open-pen finfish farms. She noted that the American Aquafarms proposal would have resulted in a bigger biomass than all 24 of Maine’s existing marine finfish farms combined. Currently, there are no state regulations limiting biomass or stocking density in aquaculture operations.