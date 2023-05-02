ELLSWORTH — Legislation that would restrict the size of open-pen salmon farms, and a new coalition advocating limits, are two recent responses to the American Aquafarms proposal for a large-scale open-pen salmon farm in Frenchman Bay.
Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) introduced An Act Regarding Marine Finfish Aquaculture to impose biomass and stocking density limits for open-pen finfish farms. She noted that the American Aquafarms proposal would have resulted in a bigger biomass than all 24 of Maine’s existing marine finfish farms combined. Currently, there are no state regulations limiting biomass or stocking density in aquaculture operations.
“Massive marine finfish farms will have a significant impact on existing users such as lobstermen, and the controversy surrounding lease applications for large-scale projects is damaging to Maine’s responsible aquaculture growers and shellfish farmers,” Sen. Grohoski shared in a fact sheet on the Act. The Legislature has not yet printed the bill’s text, which will go before the Joint Standing Committee on Marine Resources.
In tandem, the Maine Finfish Alliance recently organized as an informal group to “advance responsible limits for marine finfish aquaculture in Maine waters,” according to an April 18 press release issued by spokesperson Genevieve McDonald.
“We are moving this effort forward through legislation sponsored by Sen. Nicole Grohoski,” said McDonald, a former state representative and current senior policy advisor with Preti Strategies.
As an informal group, the Alliance has no board or officers and, so far, no online presence. Two nonprofit organizations, the Atlantic Salmon Federation and Friends of Acadia, have joined the group.
“The American Aquafarms proposal was the proverbial canary in a coal mine, demonstrating that waters next to Acadia National Park, one of our country’s greatest natural assets, are vulnerable to massive-scale fish farms,” said Eric Stiles, Friends of Acadia’s president and CEO. “Setting limits, such as those in Norway, will strike a better balance in Maine’s waters.”
The DMR terminated American Aquafarms’ proposal for two open-pen sites in Frenchman Bay, each with a biomass of 9,000 metric tons, and a proposed stocking density of 40 kilograms per cubic meter of water, because of the Norwegian-backed company’s apparent failure to furnish an “available source” of juvenile fish to stock the two proposed 15-pen sites.
Unlike land-based aquaculture, where fish is grown in tanks in facilities using recirculating systems (RAS) designed to filter out and sanitize waste before discharge into open waters, open-pen fish farms grow fish – usually salmon – in large, open-net pens in their natural habitat.
While the state permitting process may prevent proposals for large-scale finfish farms from being constructed if they do not meet existing criteria, the Act changes the leasing criteria to prevent applications for massive-scale projects from being submitted.
“Consideration of untenable proposals causes other applications to wait and needlessly wastes taxpayer money and agency resources,” Sen. Grohoski stated. “Biomass and stocking density limits set clear expectations for future applicants about the scale of development that could be considered in Maine waters.”
The proposed legislation, and Maine Finfish Alliance, is directed solely at finfish aquaculture operations and does not affect land-based aquaculture operations or shellfish or kelp farms.