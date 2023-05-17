Maritime

AUGUSTA — Sen. Nicole Grohoski’s (D-Ellsworth) bill to limit industrial open-pen finfish farms received backing from the majority of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee May 10.

Submitted as “Resolve, Directing the Department of Environmental Protection to Review Regulation of Waste Discharges from Finfish Aquaculture Facilities,” it requires the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to review applicable state laws and rules regulating the licensing of waste discharges from proposed finfish aquaculture facilities, including any waste discharge modeling requirements or standards, and of prior and current waste discharge monitoring requirements imposed on licensed finfish aquaculture facilities in the state since 2004.

