AUGUSTA — Sen. Nicole Grohoski’s (D-Ellsworth) bill to limit industrial open-pen finfish farms received backing from the majority of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee May 10.
Submitted as “Resolve, Directing the Department of Environmental Protection to Review Regulation of Waste Discharges from Finfish Aquaculture Facilities,” it requires the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to review applicable state laws and rules regulating the licensing of waste discharges from proposed finfish aquaculture facilities, including any waste discharge modeling requirements or standards, and of prior and current waste discharge monitoring requirements imposed on licensed finfish aquaculture facilities in the state since 2004.
The bill received a divided committee report, with nine members in favor and four against. Sen. Peter Lyford (R-Penobscot) voted against the bill. A majority vote is needed to move the bill out of committee for House and Senate review.
“In Maine, our economy is reliant on our natural resources,” Grohoski said in a May 12 press release. “Maine’s lobstermen and others who work out of harbors every day are experts on what’s happening with our coastal waters. Their voices must be heard, uplifted and trusted.”
The bill directs the DEP to submit a report to legislators by Jan. 15, 2024, summarizing its review and providing any recommendations, including new legislation.
The bill changed significantly between being introduced and being voted on by committee. Based on input received during the public hearing, Sen. Grohoski worked with the committee before it voted.
Fifty citizens and organizations submitted public testimony, including Bailey Bowden, a Penobscot resident who is also chair of the Shellfish Conservation Committee and Alewife Committee.
“The promotion of aquaculture by the [Maine] Department of Marine Resources has led to gold rush mentality creating a rapid expansion of the industry,” Bowden stated. “The entire West Coast of the United States, including Alaska, have banned net pen farming of fish in the ocean, as have Argentina and Denmark, yet Maine is welcoming these industrial scale fish farms with open arms.”
Speaking against the bill, Alex de Koning, co-owner of Acadia Aqua Farms in Bar Harbor, noted “the unreasonable amount of time” it will take agencies to fulfill the bill’s directives. While Acadia Aqua Farms is not a net-pen finfish aquaculture concern, de Koning said the bill would indirectly affect him in “real and concerning ways” because of the delay it would cause in the aquaculture lease application process.
And Tom Sorby, operations manager for Kingfish Maine, a Jonesport large-scale, land-based aquaculture proposal that received state and local permits but is being challenged in court by environmental groups, also opposed the bill.
“The current permitting process is extremely robust and stringent, and this applies not only to land-based aquaculture but also to offshore aquaculture,” he said. “The current permitting process already looks into any potential environmental impacts, which is inclusive of costal marine water quality and habitat.”
The bill follows a proposal by Norwegian-backed American Aquafarms for a 120-acre open-net salmon farm in Frenchman Bay off Gouldsboro that DMR rejected based on its seed stock source. That proposal prompted Jacqueline Weaver, a Gouldsboro resident, to help found Friends of Schoodic Peninsula.
“Maine & Company and the Department of Economic Development rolled out the red carpet for a Norwegian company headed up by a man who had served prison time for investor fraud,” she stated. “Were they not aware of this? We need this bill because we need to take a careful look at who we want to welcome into our state and in particular into our communities, especially small towns such as ours that are so ill-prepared to deal with a project of this scope and complexity.”
For Sen. Grohoski, the bill represents a needed change in the vetting process for large-scale aquaculture operations in Maine waters.
“On-water finfish farming is not what it was decades ago. Nor are our coastal marine environments as healthy as they once were,” Sen. Grohoski said. “This bill will move Maine in the right direction as we ensure our regulations are up to date with modern practices, so we can protect the health of our cold, clean waters.”
Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct the title and language of the bill to its most recent version that the committee voted on.