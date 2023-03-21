Maritime

mussel harvest

Rudy Gutierrez harvests Hollander & de Koning mussels in Lamoine.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

TRENTON — While Acadia Aqua Farms waits for a decision by the state on whether to grant a 48-acre lease in Frenchman Bay to grow mussel spat, it did receive approval March 15 to assume a 50-acre lease site in Goose Cove that had been granted to Warren Pettegrow, the beleaguered former CEO of Lobster 207, to farm oysters. Acadia Aqua Farms has managed the site since June 2021.

The state Department of Marine Resources (DMR) also renewed the lease for three years, although Pettegrow had asked for a 20-year renewal when requesting the lease transfer. The reduced lease term, according to the DMR’s written decision, is intended to provide the new lessee with the opportunity to request condition changes upon the next renewal and demonstrate that they intend to fully utilize the site.