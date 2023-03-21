TRENTON — While Acadia Aqua Farms waits for a decision by the state on whether to grant a 48-acre lease in Frenchman Bay to grow mussel spat, it did receive approval March 15 to assume a 50-acre lease site in Goose Cove that had been granted to Warren Pettegrow, the beleaguered former CEO of Lobster 207, to farm oysters. Acadia Aqua Farms has managed the site since June 2021.
The state Department of Marine Resources (DMR) also renewed the lease for three years, although Pettegrow had asked for a 20-year renewal when requesting the lease transfer. The reduced lease term, according to the DMR’s written decision, is intended to provide the new lessee with the opportunity to request condition changes upon the next renewal and demonstrate that they intend to fully utilize the site.
About one-third of the lease area is currently used for growing oysters but Acadia Aqua Farms owners Alex and Fiona de Koning would like to increase that area. However, one tract currently can’t be used because a lease condition is that only floating gear be used, and the Army Corps of Engineers determined that tract is too close to Acadia National Park for floating gear.
Alex de Koning had requested that condition and three more of the 10 conditions imposed on the original lease be removed, but withdrew the request when the DMR determined the requests had not been provided with legal public notice.
The renewal process removed two conditions: one for site marking, which is specified in the lease agreement, and one for state review of any work barge construction, which has already been completed.
The four conditions the de Konings requested be removed were:
• Only floating aquaculture gear may be used, except for mooring gear for the floating equipment, and written DMR permission is required to sink any oyster cages in an emergency.
• Between May 1 and Oct. 30, all work and all vessels must be contained within the lease site boundaries and site work, anchoring and mooring can’t impede vessel transit through the two navigation corridors established on the lease tracts.
• All significant amounts of fouling material removed from gear at the lease site must be collected and disposed of in a land-based composting facility.
• Cages and other gear must be flipped to clean them of biofouling material. Power washing is prohibited on the lease site.
De Koning told the Islander that Acadia Aqua Farms still would like these conditions removed, mainly because since the site became active, those conditions may not be strictly necessary. For example, whether the sediment plume of sinking oyster cages harms eel grass beds is the focus of a University of Maine pilot program.
A Dec. 6, 2022, public hearing on the lease transfer and renewal drew no members of the public, the DMR decision noted.
“When the original lease was proposed … it was so unbelievably contentious,” de Koning said. “Five years later, when it’s actually in the water, not a single person showed up for the hearing.”
Acadia Aqua Farms also grows mussels on 156 acres over five leases from Deer Isle to Mount Desert and is waiting for the DMR’s decision on a proposed 50-acre lease in Frenchman Bay to grow mussel spat for those sites. Now, de Koning said, a warmer ocean is drawing new predators.
“From the moment [the seeds] get spawned, something is eating them at every stage of development,” he testified at a March 2022 public hearing on the proposed lease.
Opposition to the proposed mussel spat operation – and bureaucracy – has lengthened the lease process. Acadia Aqua Farms submitted a draft application in November 2019 and a revised final application in February 2020. The latest directive issued from the DMR was March 21, 2022, requiring Acadia Aqua Farms to produce “certain documents and materials” to intervenors Friends of Eastern Bay.
“There was a lot of information submitted during the hearing,” de Koning said. “DMR is working on writing a decision.”