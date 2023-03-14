The dam across the Union River, shown in a 2015 photo, is supposed to provide safe passage downriver for seaward-bound fish. Downeast Salmon Federation wants a “gold standard” fish passage installed if the federal license for the dam and one at Leonard Lake are renewed.
ELLSWORTH — Two local groups formed decades ago to support salmon in Union River drew more than 50 people to the Bryant E. Moore Center March 8 for an update on Brookfield Renewable’s legal battle to relicense the two dams that comprise the Ellsworth Hydro Project and to talk about the fish that swim and spawn in its waters.
Downeast Salmon Federation (DSF) is an intervenor in Brookfield’s appeal of the state’s denial of a water quality certificate, which Brookfield needs for its federal license. The organization is involved because of the salmon and other fish that are killed by turbines during their annual passage downriver.
Not intervenors but definitely glued to the outcome of Brookfield’s appeal are Graham Lake residents, who watch as their waterfront view turns to mudflats when Brookfield draws down the lake water and sends it down to the Leonard Lake dam to produce power. That low water level, DSF Executive Director Dwayne Shaw said, lowers the water quality below the standard its classification requires.
Stabilizing Leonard Lake would lessen the turbidity in Graham Lake, which comes from sediment flowing into the river from the dam’s operation at Leonard, Shaw said, that wind and a lack of vegetation in the lake keeps from settling on the bottom.
But Brookfield’s appeal rests on its belief that the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) misclassified Leonard Lake as a river, instead of a lake as it once was, David Heidrich, Brookfield’s northeast manager of stakeholder relations, told the Islander – an argument that Kennebec Superior Court accepted to let the appeal move forward.
For the federally endangered Atlantic salmon, and the shad, alewives, eels and other species that travel the river out to sea and back again in their seasonal migration, DSF is advocating for a “gold standard” fishway to replace the ladders the fish use now if the dams are relicensed.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) requires that federally licensed hydropower projects ensure passage of fish to the ocean within three years of licensing and a fishway by 15 years.
But Shaw noted that the fishway that Brookfield installed at the Milford dam on the Penobscot River in 2014 doesn’t work properly. Fishways “have to be held to a standard, that they actually work,” he said.
Heidrich said the Milford fishway “collectively passes over 95 percent of salmon, and Brookfield continues to work diligently with the relevant regulatory agencies” to improve fish passage. The issue is that 79 percent of salmon aren’t able to navigate the fishway within 48 hours of their approach to the Penobscot River, as Brookfield’s federal license requires and is needed for successful salmon spawning, according to the Atlantic Salmon Federation.
For the Union River dams, Brookfield has proposed a “suite of improvement as part of the relicensing,” which the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission accepted “in its environmental assessment,” Heidrich said, as did a biological opinion issued by the National Fisheries Marine Service.
These improvements include an upstream eel passage facility, a fish guidance boom, 1-inch clear space trash racks to reduce turbine entrainment, and improvements to the downstream fishway that will significantly increase the amount of flow for downstream passage of migrating fish.
In the meantime, Brookfield continues to use shutdowns and other “voluntary actions” to minimize impacts. This means conducting shoreline surveys several times weekly during fish passage season, Heidrich said.
If Brookfield loses its appeal and is not issued a federal license, or if it decides the licensing requirements are too costly, decommissioning the dams comes next, Shaw said. Graham Lake residents at the meeting wondered what that would mean for the lake.
In a December 2020 letter to The Ellsworth American, Brookfield’s vice president of New England Operations Tom Uncher noted, “Without the hydropower facility, the costs of maintaining Graham Lake dam would have to be borne by somebody if Graham Lake is to be maintained.”
No court date for Brookfield’s appeal has been scheduled although Shaw said a spring hearing is likely. To date, DSF has spent $55,000 on legal costs.