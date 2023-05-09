From left, Kathleen Rybarz and Jerilyn Bowers wait to give testimony at a May 2 public hearing at MDI High School on an expansion of a Frenchman Bay lease proposed by Pemaquid Mussel Co. Employee Tim Levesque and owner Carter Newell (far right) provided details of the mussel farm.
Pemaquid Mussel Co. owner Carter Newell and Jeri Bowers, president of Friends of Eastern Bay, discuss details after a May 2 hearing, held by the Maine Department of Marine Resources at the MDI High School Library, on a proposed expansion of a Frenchman Bay aquaculture lease.
From left, Kathleen Rybarz and Jerilyn Bowers wait to give testimony at a May 2 public hearing at MDI High School on an expansion of a Frenchman Bay lease proposed by Pemaquid Mussel Co. Employee Tim Levesque and owner Carter Newell (far right) provided details of the mussel farm.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ANNE BERLEANT
Pemaquid Mussel Co. owner Carter Newell and Jeri Bowers, president of Friends of Eastern Bay, discuss details after a May 2 hearing, held by the Maine Department of Marine Resources at the MDI High School Library, on a proposed expansion of a Frenchman Bay aquaculture lease.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ANNE BERLEANT
Included in the Maine Department of Marine Resources site report, this map shows the proposed lease site in relation to navigation channels and boat ramps.
BAR HARBOR — Three years after Carter Newell submitted a lease application to the state’s Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to quadruple his existing 8-acre lease in Frenchman Bay, citizens weighed in May 2 at a public hearing at Mount Desert Island High School.
Newell, owner of Pemaquid Mussel Co., raises mussels from wild seed using a raft-and-rope system. Each 50x40-foot raft holds 450 45-feet long ropes for growing mussels. If approved, the proposed 32-acre site, east of Googins Ledge in Eastern Bay, would hold up to 32 rafts in a connected grid, each moored by two, one-ton anchors.
“We just hang the ropes in the water and the baby mussels attach,” Newell told DMR Aquaculture Hearing Officer Maria Eggett, Acting Aquaculture Program Director Amanda Ellis and the eight or nine citizens in attendance.
One worker would tend each raft, which would be submerged 12 feet underwater during winter months, using a semisubmersible raft designed by Blue Hill Hydraulics.
Newell, who holds a Ph.D. in marine biology, hopes for a return on the $1 million investment the mussel farm will require, of which $600,000 will come from his own pockets, he said. Newell also founded Pemaquid Oyster Co., a longtime holder of three leases in the Damariscotta River.
“Our philosophy is to work in an area for years, figure it out, before expanding it,” Newell said.
Two citizens who provided testimony at the hearing have worked — and played — in Frenchman Bay for years.
Hancock resident Jerilyn Bowers, representing Friends of Eastern Bay, and Lamoine resident and Select Board member Kathleen Rybarz, president of Friends of Frenchman Bay, said the proposed lease site would interfere with boat navigation: Bowers as she navigates to the MDI Biological Laboratory for work, and Rybarz, who rows and sails on Frenchman Bay without an engine and is at the mercy of the Bay’s changing winds.
According to the DMR site report, “Although limited vessel traffic was observed on the day of the site visit, it is expected that the general vicinity experiences moderate to heavy commercial and recreational traffic.”
Vessels would have to pass by the proposed lease site “or transit under the Trenton Bridge in order to reach waters beyond the Mount Desert Narrows,” the report states. And because passage under the Trenton Bridge is limited by the water depth and bridge height, “it is expected that mariners frequently navigate past the proposed lease area.”
Navigation interference is one of the criteria the DMR reviews in granting aquaculture leases. The proposed site is in between Lamoine and Mount Desert Island, 2,500 feet from the Lamoine shoreline and 1,910 feet from the MDI shoreline.
“It’s in the wrong place, and getting four times as big, it will interfere with heritage clamming and mussel harvesting as well as navigation for those recreating in the bay,” Rybarz testified.
She also noted four Eastern Bay leases “within a kayak paddle of each other” totaling 180 acres, including Pemaquid’s current 8-acre lease site.
“I really feel that we’re filling up the eastern portion of [Frenchman] Bay in a big way,” she said after the meeting.
And softshell clamming is at risk, she added, from increased sedimentation from the proposed operations. Rybarz sits on the seven-town Municipal Joint Board for Frenchman Bay Shellfish, under which approximately 60 commercial shellfish harvesters operate in mudflats on or near Frenchman Bay.
The DMR site report notes the sea floor at the proposed site is composed of soft mud sediment, and that eelgrass beds were not a concern. It also includes a Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife recommendation specifying mesh and twine sizes on predator nets to exclude eiders and scoters and notes that eelgrass beds were not present at the proposed site.
Bowers raised both the risk of algae blooms from increased aquaculture and the sinking of Newell’s barge, moored off Lamoine State Park, in January 2022.
Newell said his barge has been renovated with a reinforced hull and while the incident was embarrassing, it won’t happen again. Additionally, he said that his proposed operation will not affect water quality, and the artificial reef effect the rafts will create will be a feeding source for birds. The operation also would provide seven additional jobs and benefit the local economy.
Alex de Koning, co-owner of Acadia Aqua Farms, which operates five aquaculture leases in Frenchman Bay and is waiting on a DMR decision on a sixth proposed lease, voiced support for the project, after registering but deciding not to submit testimony at the hearing.
“We strongly believe that mussels are a healthy, environmentally restorative food and that aquaculture is a key segment of Maine’s working waterfront,” he said. “[We] look forward to seeing what they do in the future.”
However, Crystal Canney, speaking on behalf of Protect Maine’s Fishing Heritage Foundation, said the group believes “the best size for aquaculture leases is 5 acres with a total accumulation of 50 acres. This is clearly outside that scope ... We continue to industrialize the Maine coast without the knowledge of what is in the best interests of the bay in totality.”