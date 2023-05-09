Maritime

BAR HARBOR — Three years after Carter Newell submitted a lease application to the state’s Department of Marine Resources (DMR) to quadruple his existing 8-acre lease in Frenchman Bay, citizens weighed in May 2 at a public hearing at Mount Desert Island High School.

Newell, owner of Pemaquid Mussel Co., raises mussels from wild seed using a raft-and-rope system. Each 50x40-foot raft holds 450 45-feet long ropes for growing mussels. If approved, the proposed 32-acre site, east of Googins Ledge in Eastern Bay, would hold up to 32 rafts in a connected grid, each moored by two, one-ton anchors.

