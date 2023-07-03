BELFAST — A one-time engineer for presidential yacht USS Sequoia, Bar Harbor native Hugh Donnell has corralled his former crewmates for a reunion at the Belfast shipyard where the boat is being overhauled.
When underway, the Sequoia’s crew numbered 12, and Donnell said about half are set to come from all over the country to meet at the French & Webb boatyard July 18.
While Donnell has kept in touch with his mates for the past 50 years, “we have not seen the boat collectively since we left,” he said.
He’s not sure if he and his former crewmates will be allowed on board. “I haven’t pressed for that,” he said. “My personal view is, I rebuilt all the engines when I was there that one year. I’m kind of curious what the engine room looks like today.”
Donnell signed on for a four-year stint in the Navy in the early 1970s and was assigned as an engineer on the Sequoia for one year. He maintained the propulsion engines.
“In that period, the yacht was used for heads of state, diplomats, VIPs,” Donnell said. “People would come in for a cruise down the Potomac as a guest of the president, or his cabinet members or his family.”
He looked back 47 years ago to July 4, 1976, when he motored President Ford’s daughter Susan and friends to watch the fireworks in the Capitol Reflecting Pool.
The year 1976 was a big one for the Sequoia, Donnell said. The presidential campaign was underway, and the country was celebrating its bicentennial birthday.
“We were in our old slip in the Washington Navy Yard, and we were underway a lot because of these two things,” he recalled.
When leaders from other countries visited, the crew would motor down to George Washington’s home, escorted by “at least two highspeed Coast Guard boats,” he said, and do a 21-gun salute as the national anthem played. “Then we’d go back up the river, until people wanted to call it quits.”
Sometimes, instead of the Coast Guard, the Washington D.C. police would accompany the yacht. It was often referred to as “the floating White House.”
The Sequoia was always ready to go, Donnell said. “It was always kept in tip-top shape.”
Built in 1925, in a Camden, N.J., shipyard for private owners for $200,000, the 104-foot, wooden-hulled Sequoia was sold to the U.S. Bureau of Navigation in 1931 – at a Depression-era price of about $40,000. President Hoover was the first to use her as the presidential yacht.
President Roosevelt commissioned her in 1933. She served a string of presidents before President Carter ordered her sold in 1977 to save taxpayers the $800,000 in annual costs.
Donnell’s crew was the last to serve on the Sequoia when it served the U.S. president. Now privately owned, the yacht was named a national historic landmark in 1987.
“I’m not sure the last time the boat was on the water,” Donnell said. “Last year, they brought it by barge to Belfast. The boatyard, they bought all the material to do the work and then someone put a hold on it.”