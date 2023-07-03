Maritime

BELFAST — A one-time engineer for presidential yacht USS Sequoia, Bar Harbor native Hugh Donnell has corralled his former crewmates for a reunion at the Belfast shipyard where the boat is being overhauled.

When underway, the Sequoia’s crew numbered 12, and Donnell said about half are set to come from all over the country to meet at the French & Webb boatyard July 18.

