The historic "Stinson Man" still greets visitors to the former Maine Fair Trade Lobster plant, which American Aquafarms purchased in 2022. It was sold at foreclosure auction June 15 to two Gouldsboro businessmen.
Locals watching the former Maine Fair Trade Lobster auction June 15 applauded the winning bid of two Gouldsboro businessmen.
The former Maine Fair Trade Lobster property, assessed at roughly $3 million, sold at auction June 15 for $975,000 plus over $300,000 in liens and outstanding property taxes of $19,697.
GOULDSBORO — At auction June 15, the former Maine Fair Trade building went to high bidders and local residents Timothy Ring and Kevin Barbee for $975,000. Auctioneer Stef Keenan, of Keenan Auctioneers, started bids at $2 million but when the room remained silent, a $300,000 offer started the process.
Ring is the former owner of Gouldsboro business Ring’s Paving, while Barbee owns and operates Barbee Construction. Immediately after the auction closed, Ring said plans for the property were not certain. “You never know going in,” he said.
But residents watching the auction were pleased that locals had secured a property that traditionally has served as part of the town’s working waterfront.
“I’m just excited,” Town Manager Eve Wilkinson said. “Local people — we’ll see how it shakes out.”
The town assessed the property — six parcels, a 100,000-square-foot industrial/commercial complex and 1,250 feet of ocean front — at approximately $3 million.
Property taxes are $38,578 of which $19,697 was due on the day of sale, and the new owners must also pay two outstanding liens, one to Sebago Technics for $75,795, and $230,340 to Ransom Consulting, who hold the legal right to “come in and sell the building,” Keenan said, if the lien is unpaid.
American Aquafarms purchased the property in April 2022 for its now dead-in-the-water large-scale, open pen salmon farm. The property was placed in foreclosure auction in May, when former American Aquafarms CEO Keith Decker acted in March to liquidate a $1,125,000 lien on the property granted in lieu of payment. Decker also stepped down as CEO.
Many curious community members attended the auction to see what the results would be, as did Thomas Brennan, former American Aquafarms director of development. “I’m just curious,” he said.
Bob DeForrest, a researcher and field steward with Maine Coast Heritage Trust, which owns an abutting property, hoped the property would keep its historical use, he said, “mostly because we know it’s been an integral part of the working waterfront and economy for years.”
Selectboard member Jacqueline Weaver said she and fellow community members hoped the property’s new use would be of suitable scale for the town and its infrastructure and remain working waterfront.
“Something that fits in with our existing fisheries,” she offered. “Something that makes sense.”
Once bidding reached $500,000, it came down to two registered bidders. When Ring and Barbie offered $950,000, Keenan took a break from bids. Upon his return, he said the high bidders agreed to $975,000 and bidding could continue because the property’s reserve to sell at auction was now met. No further bids were offered.
“Our client is pleased,” Keenan said after the auction concluded. “The market spoke the value and the buyers are paying a fair price.”