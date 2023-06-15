Maritime

GOULDSBORO — At auction June 15, the former Maine Fair Trade building went to high bidders and local residents Timothy Ring and Kevin Barbee for $975,000. Auctioneer Stef Keenan, of Keenan Auctioneers, started bids at $2 million but when the room remained silent, a $300,000 offer started the process.

Ring is the former owner of Gouldsboro business Ring’s Paving, while Barbee owns and operates Barbee Construction. Immediately after the auction closed, Ring said plans for the property were not certain. “You never know going in,” he said.

