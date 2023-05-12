Maritime

Auction property

The former Maine Fair Trade complex in Prospect Harbor will be auctioned off after American Aquafarms CEO Keith Decker moved to liquidate his interest granted by a $1,125,000 lien earlier this year. 

 FILE PHOTO

GOULDSBORO — The Maine Fair Trade complex that was purchased by American Aquafarms in April 2022 will now be auctioned off June 15.

American Aquafarms CEO Keith Decker, who was granted a lien on the property as $1,125,000 collateral for funds owed to him, is taking action to liquidate his interest in the former plant, according to a May 12 press release. The lien was recorded in the Hancock County Registry of Deeds on March 1.

The Maine Fair Trade complex that was purchased by American Aquafarms in April 2022 will now be auctioned off June 15.

Tags

Recommended for you