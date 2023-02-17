ROCKPORT — The 48th annual Maine Fishermen’s Forum kicks off Thursday, Mar. 2 at the Samoset Resort, and first up for the three-day event is a series of talks on fisheries engagement in offshore wind development.
The forum is a family affair, with events for children held throughout the three days, from open swims to PG-rated movies to crafting, cornhole and plenty of edible treats.
Thursday is Shellfish Focus Day, with seminars centering on the issues that affect clammers, wormers, aquaculturists and the intertidal ecosystem, including a talk on “Growing Clams for Mudflat Restoration: What Gouldsboro has Learned in Two Years.” The Offshore Wind Seminar begins at 9 a.m. with seminars on its interaction with fisheries and how fisheries can participate in Maine’s plans for offshore wind development.
Friday brings the Maine Lobsterman’s Association annual meeting at 9 a.m., followed by the Maine Lobster Marketing Association’s annual report at 10:30.
The Eastern Maine Skipper’s Program is part of a 10:30 seminar, “Training the Next Generation of Fishermen,” and is the solo focus for a 1:30 p.m. talk on whelks, shrimp and scallop spat. The federal scallop fishery and gillnet fisheries management are the focus of separate seminars Friday.
Friday wraps up with a choice between an open forum with federal fisheries leadership and “Innovation and Resilience in Maine’s Seafood Community,” with Union River Lobster Pot owner Brian Langley among the panelists.
The live auction preview begins at 5:15 p.m., with registration at 7:15. The 6 p.m. fish dinner is sold out, as is Saturday night’s banquet.
Saturday begins with a focus on the Atlantic sea scallop fishery, a talk on removing lost and abandoned fishing gear from the Gulf of Maine, and “Economics of the Lobster Fleet in Changing Times.” All three begin at 9 a.m. The alewife harvesters hold their annual meeting at 10:30 a.m., as does Maine Elver Fishermen’s Association at 1 p.m. Other seminars and workshops include the “Maine Department of Marine Resources Lobster Science Update,” a seafood cooking demonstration and news from the 2023 Northeast Cooperative Research Summit, all at 10:30 a.m.
The afternoon seminars include “Balancing Perspectives: Commercial Fishermen and the Aquaculture Leasing Process” at 1 p.m., followed by “Alternative to Plastic Aquaculture Gear.” Seminars on environmental data collection in the northeast, fishermen’s stressors, and stressors in the lobster supply chain begin at 2:45, as does “Understanding Injuries, Pain and Substance Use among Shellfish and Lobster Harvesters in Downeast Maine,” which will review findings of a pilot study recently completed by the Downeast Health Research Collaborative.
The always popular tradeshow will host over 100 exhibitors. A preview begins Thursday from 3-5 p.m., followed by a silent auction at 5:30 and the forum’s opening reception at 6. The tradeshow runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.