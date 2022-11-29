Fishermen’s Forum makes its return in March Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Maritime Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKPORT — After a multi-year pandemic hiatus, the Maine Fishermen’s Forum will return to the Samoset Resort in Rockport for three days of industry related seminars and networking in March.The forum is seeking proposals for seminars until Dec. 1. For more information, call Chilloa Young at (207) 442-7700 or email coordinator@mainefishermensforum.org.Updates will be available at www.mainefishermensforum.org and on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rockport Maine Fishermens Forum Samoset Resort Maritime Fishermens Forum Recommended for you Popular Bar Harbor pulls in over $2 million in parking revenue Bar Harbor resident cycles 3,000 miles along the Great Divide Island police log for week of Nov. 24 Electric supply rates to jump 41 percent in 2023 Board to hear quarrying license appeals Nov. 29 Local Events Digital Edition November 24, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Mount Desert Islander Digital Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the Digital Edition email. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists